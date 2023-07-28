Pat Freiermuth Confident Steelers’ Offense Can Be Among The Best In The League

The most confident people in an organization are its players. And this time of year, right at the start of the camp, is when hope springs eternal and every team feels like they’re set up for success. Speaking to reporters following Thursday’s practice, TE Pat Freiermuth confidently believes the Steelers’ offense will not only improve but do so in a significant way.

“We’re all confident in the offense we have right now,” he told the media via Steelers Live. “We’re all confident in each other’s playmaking abilities. Have the offense thrive and be one of the best in the league.”

Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth talk about the offense, #SteelersCamp, and more. pic.twitter.com/ohf2klafVP — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 28, 2023

Setting high goals are important but for Pittsburgh, getting back to even an average scoring offense would feel like a step in the right direction. In the two years under OC Matt Canada, the Steelers have ranked 21st and 26th in points per game. They own the league’s longest drought of scoring 30+ in a game they won, not having done so since Week Ten of the 2020 season, a 36-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Perhaps that’s why the Steelers took a deep shot on literally the first play of training camp, QB Kenny Pickett throwing a go-ball to George Pickens down the right sideline. It was defended and broken up by CB Patrick Peterson but hinted at the team’s intent to generate more explosive plays.

Freiermuth can have a role in putting points on the board. He may see more time standing up inside the slot as part of Pittsburgh’s passing game. Later last season, he was also used as a “nub” on the backside of formations to create 1v1 chances for him.

Regardless of who is making the plays, someone must. In a tough AFC, it’ll be tough for the team to break their playoff drought, no wins since 2016, without an offense that can quickly score. The idea of Pittsburgh being among the NFL’s best offenses is certainly a stretch but if players don’t think it can happen, then it certainly won’t. In reality, if the Steelers can be above-average in scoring offense and crack the top ten in red zone efficiency all while taking care of the football and adding in more explosive plays, then they’ve probably done enough to at least go back to the postseason.