Oh Brother: Connor Heyward’s Evolving Role Will Be Exciting To Watch In Training Camp

Training camp gets underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers on July 26, meaning we get to see up close how the team may look in the regular season. The hype for this year’s squad is the highest it’s been in recent years due to how the Steelers ended last year and their offseason additions. While names like quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Calvin Austin III are some popular ones that people will be keeping their eye on, I am really excited to see how tight end Connor Heyward is used this training camp.

Heyward was not thought of too much when he was drafted in the sixth round last year, but in training camp, he built chemistry with Pickett, which was showcased once Pickett came the starting quarterback. While last season’s TE3, Heyward still managed to have a big impact, including a huge reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Six, a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, and a reception to keep a drive alive in Week 18 against Cleveland as the Browns attempted to mount a comeback.

However, this offseason the Steelers drafted Georgia tight end Darnell Washington in the third round and his blocking prowess will likely see him jump Heyward on the depth chart making Heyward arguably TE4 behind Pat Freiermuth, Washington, and Zach Gentry. But Heyward proved himself valuable, effective, and versatile last season so I am very excited to see how offensive coordinator Matt Canada uses him this year.

It is certainly possible that Heyward jumps Gentry and becomes TE3, but another possibility is that he plays more fullback this season. Last year, Derek Watt occupied the fullback position but with Pittsburgh deciding to not re-sign him it opens up the opportunity for Heyward to see playing time there. Yes, the Steelers did sign former Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum as an UDFA, but there is no guarantee that he makes the roster.

The Steelers’ website lists Heyward as a TE/FB, so if Pottebaum fails to make the roster we should assume that Heyward will be the team’s starting fullback. He’s also clearly way more athletic than your average fullback, meaning Pittsburgh will have the opportunity to use its fullback more often as he will be a sort of dual-threat fullback if and when he lines up there.

As of now, though, we have no idea how he will be used. That is what makes me so excited to see him in training camp. A picture surfaced from minicamp of the tight end room and Heyward was not in it. This could mean nothing; maybe he just wasn’t around when the picture was taken. But it could also mean the team is prepping him to be more of a fullback this year.

We will have to wait until training camp to see what Heyward is most tasked with doing, but I think the team has big plans for him. He really showed out last season when he saw the field, and while he won’t be Freiermuth in the passing game or Washington in the run game, he can be a chess piece that defenses have to account for. If he’s a fullback, he might just be the best pass-catching fullback in the NFL this season. Normally when a fullback is on the field you can assume he is just going to be blocking and don’t have to really account for him, but Heyward certainly needs to be accounted for based off what he has shown he is capable of.

After a good rookie season, Heyward has a chance to take another nice step as a player. I really want to know what his role will be this year, making him the most intriguing player for me entering training camp.