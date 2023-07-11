Najee Harris Barely Cracks List Of Top 20 Running Backs

Ranking season is almost over and training camp is nearly here. But it’s still the offseason and the lists go on. Pro Football Network released its top 32 NFL running backs with Harris coming in closer to the bottom of the list than the top. As collected by the PFN staff, Harris ranked just 19th in the league behind the likes of James Conner, Dameon Pierce, and Joe Mixon.
Explaining the 19th-ranked slot, the site writes:
“The 24th overall pick in 2021, Najee Harris is tied with Josh Jacobs as the NFL’s highest-drafted running back since the Giants selected Saquon Barkley in 2018. A physical back with a decisive running style, Harris hasn’t been very efficient over two seasons with the Steelers, but it’s fair to wonder how much Pittsburgh’s lacking offensive environment is holding him back.”
Through two years, Harris has carried the ball 579 times for 2,234 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He’s been involved in the passing game, too, 115 catches for 696 yards and six scores, though his receiving production dipped as a sophomore.
While Harris conceded time to Jaylen Warren in 2022, he’s still seen as much volume as virtually any back in football since breaking into the league. Those 579 carries are the most over that span while his 694 touches are 30 more than anyone else in football. Only three other players, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and Mixon, have at least 600 touches.
His inefficiency is true and fair. To date, he’s averaged just 3.9 yards per carry which ranks 26th out of players with 300+ rushing attempts over the past two years. Part of that is due to being part of a rebuilding Steelers offense. Expectations are much higher in a crucial 2023 season. Pittsburgh’s offensive line is in the best shape since Harris was drafted, the Steelers building “backwards” by adding a running back and tight end before beefing up their offensive line. If Harris can’t have a career year, there will be debate over whether the team should pick up his fifth-year option in the offseason for the 2025 season.
The top running back on PFN’s list is the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey. Traded to the 49ers from Carolina midway through 2022, Pittsburgh will see him in Week One. Next up on the list is AFC North foe and Cleveland Browns’ RB Nick Chubb while Henry came in third, Indy’s Jonathan Taylor fourth, and Jacobs fifth.