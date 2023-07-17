Minkah Fitzpatrick Rated 93 Overall In Madden 24, Second-Highest Among Safeties

Minkah Fitzpatrick came in as a 93 overall in recently-released Madden 24 ratings, the second-highest-ranked safety in the game behind the Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James.

The last line of Defense‼️ Top 🔟 Safeties in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/BlifA8KFKv — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

It’s a boost for Fitzpatrick, who was ranked fifth-among safeties as an 89 overall in last year’s game. I still think a 93 rating is too low, and it’s hard to argue that James is a better all-around safety than Fitzpatrick. But the days of Madden actually being a realistic football simulation are long gone, so it’s no surprise that they went with James as their top-ranked safety.

We don’t know individual ability ratings yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if James got a boost due to his pass-rushing skills. He had four sacks last season but finished with four less interceptions than Fitzpatrick with two. Given the weight given to some individual attributes, a few extra points in some of those stats could help give him the two-point boost in overall.

Fitzpatrick came in ahead of Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos and Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans, both of whom were a 92 overall. Former Cincinnati Bengals and current Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates came in as a 91 overall, while the Buffalo Bills safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were both 90 overalls.

Justin Jefferson was also revealed as a 99 overall earlier today, but we’re still waiting on the majority of ratings to be released. Only Jefferson and the top-ten safeties have been released as of this morning, but throughout the week more ratings will drop. Madden has partnered with ESPN to slowly release the rankings throughout ESPN programming across the week.

If this year is like past year’s, I’m sure Steelers fans will have a lot of gripes about where the team ends up rating-wise on the initial launch. But Fitzpatrick getting a nice little boost is well-deserved, and I’m excited to see where other guys wind up as the ratings continue to get released.