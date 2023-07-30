Mike Tomlin Not Tooting His Recruitment Horn As Free Agent Lure: ‘Usually, The Money Talks’

The Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years have changed their approach, or at least their results, when it comes to free agency. In each of the past two offseasons particularly, they have managed to add a number of veteran contributors from outside the organization.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about this in relation to something CB Patrick Peterson told Peter King, which is that players want to come to Pittsburgh to play for him. “I’m glad he said it. I don’t necessarily have that perspective”, he shot back. “I view free agency from a very practical perspective, a business perspective. Usually, the money talks”.

A hearty laugh was shared over the cold splash of reality. Generally speaking, there really isn’t much evidence that suggests the Steelers have gotten any players to sign with them for less money than they might have been offered elsewhere, though perhaps Tomlin’s appeal may have factored into breaking a relative tie or two.

Even if cold hard cash might have the loudest voice on the business end of things, Tomlin’s commanding oratory has long been held in high regard. Almost every player who has ever walked in that building, it seems, has spoken of his impact on them.

What we most often hear from them is not about how relatable he is, but rather how straightforward he is in terms of what their job is and what is expected of them. “There’s no gray areas”. How many times have we heard that about him over the years—even just over the course of this offseason? I’m fairly certain Peterson is among those who have said it.

Others have spoken of asking others around the league about what it’s like playing for Tomlin only to come here and find out that everything they’d heard was true. I suspect not much has changed over the course of the past 17 years from that perspective of providing clarity to his players.

One thing to consider about Tomlin’s influence is the fact that the Steelers don’t lose many players they want to keep around, and when they do, it’s virtually always about money. Some of them even end up expressing regret later on, like Le’Veon Bell. I think even Antonio Brown did during one of his brief bouts of clarity.

The fortunate thing is that the Steelers have had a little more leeway during free agency to let their money—or rather their cap space—do the talking, which has allowed them to pursue players they may have held an interest in since their college days, another subject Tomlin spoke about this past week.

Overall, they have done a good job of filling the roster with motivated players who integrate themselves into the team culture and put their hand in the pile to work toward their common goals. The Steelers have to pay the entrance fee, but they tend to get the best out of the experience when they do bring in a significant player from the outside.