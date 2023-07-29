Mike Tomlin Compares Signing Patrick Peterson To Acquiring Joe Haden

Days ago, it was Joe Haden talking about Patrick Peterson. Fast forward to Friday and it’s Mike Tomlin talking about Patrick Peterson talking about Joe Haden.

Got all that?

The similarities are obvious. Signed in 2017, Haden was a veteran presence in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback room. For 2023, Peterson is that guy. Speaking to NBC’s Peter King following yesterday’s practice, Tomlin noted the parallels.

“Pat being a seasoned veteran,” Tomlin told King. “We’re just so excited to have him. You have the same feel that you had when we were able to acquire Joe Haden. Just a known commodity, a solid player and guy not only in play but in life. He’ll be a great mentor to young corners. We drafted two.”

The circumstances around the two signings were different. Haden was a last-second addition, signed on Aug. 30 after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He had to learn the defense on the fly ahead of the season opener, and though he was a veteran, he probably didn’t immediately put on that mentor hat. Peterson was a traditional free agency signing, inked to a two-year deal in March, and has gone through the entire offseason and team building process. OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and soon enough, preseason action. Peterson is also six years older than Haden was when he came to Pittsburgh, bringing a legitimate Hall of Fame resume to the team.

The complexion of Pittsburgh’s cornerback room also looks different. As Tomlin noted, the Steelers drafted a pair of cornerbacks in second-rounder Joey Porter Jr. and seventh-rounder Cory Trice Jr. Big and talented cornerbacks but ones who must learn the nuances of the league. For Porter, playing physical without drawing flags and improving his production. For Trice, originally a college safety who moved due to team injuries. showing he has enough speed to stick at corner.

Peterson himself still must play well to justify the signing but there’s an intangible element to his game. His wisdom and sense of calm will be good for the Steelers’ secondary, especially one that has several new pieces to it. Peterson is looking to do something new in his long NFL career, showing off versatility and being more than just an outside corner. Through just two days of camp, he’s played outside corner, slot corner, and even took a rep at safety in 7v7 during yesterday’s practice.

Because of his age (33), Peterson won’t have the five-year career Haden did in Pittsburgh. And if he does, then he’ll sell the fountain of youth in retirement. But if he can give the Steelers two solid seasons and help build up the team’s corners of the future, the signing will pay for years to come.