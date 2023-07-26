‘I Love That They Brought In Patrick Peterson:’ Joe Haden Sees Value In Adding Veteran DB

Joe Haden knows what it feels like. In 2017, he was the veteran brought in by the Pittsburgh Steelers following his late-summer release by the Cleveland Browns. Now retired, he’s putting on his analyst hat but relating his experience to what Patrick Peterson is feeling now that he’s the veteran brought into the Steelers’ room, signed this offseason to replace Cam Sutton.

Appearing on The Herd with guest host Jason McIntyre, Haden praised the decision to sign Peterson.

“I love that they brought in Patrick Peterson,” Haden told the show. “We can’t forget about him. I think Pat is going to be a crafty, crafty vet back there.”

Evidently, the Steelers tried to sign Peterson during the 2022 offseason. But he re-signed with Minnesota and had a solid season, picking off five passes. Pittsburgh signed him to a two-year deal, of which he intends to play out, and he’ll bring a veteran presence to a changing Steelers secondary. Similar to Sutton, Peterson could be used in a hybrid and versatile role. During OTAs, he floated around the defense, seeing time at outside corner, slot, and perhaps a couple other positions. We’ll be able to add more detail about his usage once we get eyes on practice tomorrow.

Last year, Pittsburgh tied for the league-lead with 20 interceptions. Peterson has the ball skills to further that production, an aspect that’s stressed by DC Teryl Austin, but he’ll have to adjust to the Steelers’ more man-heavy scheme. Haden sounds optimistic about Peterson and the defense’s chances, noting the return of a healthy T.J. Watt and the impact Minkah Fitzpatrick makes at free safety.

Following Haden’s model should be Peterson’s goal. He spent five years with the team as a starting corner, breaking up 54 passes and picking off 10 more. Granted, Peterson is older than Haden was and the idea of him playing five years with the Steelers is highly unlikely. But if he can give the team two solid years as a player and mentor, it’ll be a solid signing. Hopefully Peterson can do what Haden couldn’t experience. Win a playoff game.

Catch the whole conversation below.