‘Massive Upside Potential’: Steelers’ Roster In A Good Place For Near Future, Spielberger Argues

There seems to be a lot of cautious optimism surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they have received a lot of praise throughout the offseason for the work that has gone in to assembling this roster, few have been willing to predict more than marginal success for 2023. Perhaps a playoff berth as a wildcard, maybe a first-round win, but almost never more than that.

Yet even many of these same commentators see the potential for greater on the horizon. That’s tied largely to an encouraging core of young players, particularly on offense, who can grow together and, if successful, forge a championship-caliber roster. That’s how Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus seems to see it, despite agreeing with the site’s 12th-overall ranking for the Steelers.

“I think the caveat there is, the potential for growth is higher than this roster than many in the NFL”, he told Adam Crowley and Dorin Dickerson recently on 93.7 The Fan. “You have a ton of rookie-contract players playing meaningful snaps across both sides of the ball. So yeah, 12th right now with massive upside potential is a good place to be”.

The elephant in the room is second-year QB Kenny Pickett. The Steelers drafted him to be a franchise quarterback. If he develops into that type of performer over the next couple of years, then they will be in business almost invariably.

Outside of Pickett, they also have a young nucleus at the skill positions such as RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, TEs Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, and WRs George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, with Diontae Johnson being a more veteran but still prime option.

The offensive line has also been improved, albeit largely through free agency, but also with the potential for a young franchise left tackle in rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. And they can always add more next year.

Defensively, the talent is a bit older on average, but you still have elite players at all three levels, with guys like FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and OLB T.J. Watt still in their primes. You also have OLB Alex Highsmith now inked for four more years and an intriguing rookie duo at cornerback with Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr.

Lest we forget, they have two young defensive linemen in DeMarvin Leal and rookie Keeanu Benton just waiting for opportunities behind the stalwart veterans, Cameron Heyward—still a perennial Pro Bowler in his mid-30s—and Larry Ogunjobi.

Overall, there are some areas of the roster to monitor over the next few years in terms of aging talent, but roster building is always a delicate balance of replacing high-end performers as their talent wanes with new blood.

Right now the Steelers’ roster is in a healthy place in terms of near-future development, one that should have a chance of competing for a Super Bowl within the next few years. Again, Pickett’s development is going to have a huge say in that, but doesn’t it always when it comes to the quarterback position?