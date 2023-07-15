Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 863)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
On this Saturday version of The Terrible Take, Alexa DellaRocco goes over her outlook for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie T Broderick Jones and his ceiling related to the other top tackles drafted in 2023.
