Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 849 on this Saturday, Alexa DellaRocco discusses the potential future of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin beyond the 2023 season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 849)
