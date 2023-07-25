Las Vegas Raiders Work Out Former Steelers RB Benny Snell Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders worked out two running backs today, one of which was former Pittsburgh Steelers back Benny Snell. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported the news.

Some notable workouts from the wire:#Packers worked out QB Jacob Eason#Raiders worked out RBs Abram Smith and Benny Snell#Eagles worked out WR N'Keal Harry — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2023

Snell was a fourth-round pick for Pittsburgh out of the University of Kentucky, but he wasn’t ever able to make much of an impact with the Steelers beyond special teams. His rookie season was the most productive, with a career-high 426 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He finished his Pittsburgh career with 982 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons.

The Raiders have Josh Jacobs in the midst of a holdout, so adding a proven back in Snell behind Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah could be a good move. Snell also holds special teams value, something that could make him an intriguing asset for the Raiders in addition to being a veteran running back.

In addition to Snell, the Raiders also worked out Abram Smith, who played college football at Baylor and played for the DC Defenders of the XFL. He also had a stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Snell had a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason and wasn’t signed. Maybe he’ll have better luck this time given Vegas’ current RB situation.