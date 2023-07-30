Kwon Alexander Expected To Practice Sunday One Day After Signing With Steelers

Less than one day after signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander is expected to be a full go in practice on Day Four of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, according to Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora.

Kozora tweeted a short time ago that Alexander, wearing jersey No. 26, is in full uniform and will practice Sunday afternoon.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander is in Latrobe in uniform and will be on the practice field today. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 30, 2023

Alexander previously visited the Steelers in mid-May but left without signing a deal. Pittsburgh later added veteran linebacker and Pittsburgh-area native Nick Kwiatkoski to the roster, solidifying depth.

As reported Saturday night by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Alexander circled back to the team ahead of the 2023 season. Pittsburgh added yet another veteran inside linebacker, joining Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, and Kwiatkoski as free agent additions this offseason. His role is unclear, but according to Josina Anderson, he will have a chance to compete for a starting job, presumably over Roberts.

Alexander has started 86 career games and made one Pro Bowl in his career. He started 12 games for the New York Jets last season, registering 69 tackles. Still just 28 — he turns 29 on Aug. 3 — with athleticism and coverage ability, he has eight career interceptions. Pittsburgh has completely overhauled its inside linebacker room from a year ago. Exiting were Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, and Marcus Allen with five new players brought into the position.

The only holdovers are second-year Mark Robinson and Chapelle Russell, who spent last year on the team’s practice squad.