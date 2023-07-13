Kenny Pickett Talks About The Coverage He Loves Seeing The Most

In the NFL, you see every type of coverage as a quarterback. Since breaking into the league, Kenny Pickett’s discussed the “volume” of the NFL being the biggest challenge and jump from college to pros. Pickett was a guest on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast that aired Tuesday. The two discussed Pickett’s mobility and Pickett revealed the coverage he loves seeing so he can show off his legs.

“Two-Man. Two-Man is the one,” Pickett told Long. “When I see that, it’s always in the back of my mind. If it’s covered, if I see that lane open up, I’m going to take off. I think we saw it two or three times. One against the Dolphins, one against the Saints. I took off against the Saints. Took off for 25 yards and never saw it again.”

Two-Man is essentially a Cover 2 shell with man coverage underneath instead of zone. The cornerbacks and underneath defenders play a “trail” technique to the receiver’s inside hip to take away anything short and in-breaking while the safeties are responsible for taking away anything vertical. It’s a tough coverage to throw again, often only leaving the out-breaking routes open, but its weakness comes against mobile quarterbacks. Man coverage makes corners and linebackers turn and run, taking vision off the quarterback, and they’ll be late to respond if he runs.

As Pickett mentions, he utilized his legs when needed. Here’s his run against the Saints, the smart choice. Pay close attention to the coverage shell. The two-deep safeties, the cornerbacks intentionally trialing the receivers, that’s 2-Man.

As Pickett said, that was the last time he saw that coverage. Two-Man isn’t a primary coverage but teams understood playing that left them too vulnerable to getting beat by Pickett’s legs. That makes his mobility a plus not just in his literal ability to run but it changes how defenses can play a quarterback, limiting their coverage choices.

He told Long the Steelers have their package of “designed” quarterback runs, the occasional keeper and plenty of bootlegs that get him on the move. But he also enjoys being able to improvise.

“I think off-script, being able to if they dial up a drop back and cover us down, I can extend and do something with my legs,” Pickett said. “Either buying time to make a throw or buying time taking off to get a first down or score a touchdown.”

He said adding more of those elements can “open up” more for the Steelers’ offense.

Pickett quietly rushed for 237 yards and three rushing touchdowns, including a pair of QB sneaks in his first NFL game against the New York Jets. Pickett’s a solid athlete capable of extending the play and running when he has to. Throughout the year, he got better in keeping his eyes downfield and scrambling to throw instead of immediately taking off and running. Mobility is an asset when used in moderation and Pickett found a better balance later in his year, improving in almost all areas of his game.

Catch the whole conversation below.