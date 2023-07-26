Kenny Pickett Says His Arm Has Gotten Stronger During Offseason

Kenny Pickett might not unleash 80-yard moonshots downfield in 2023 but he thinks his arm has a little more juice than it did a year ago. Speaking to reporters as he arrived at training camp Wednesday, Pickett says his offseason work will be noticeable once he hits the field.

“I think I take steps every offseason, physically,” Pickett said via Steelers.com. “Just kind of the work I put into it. But I think every season I feel like I’ve put a little bit of arm strength. I think I did that again this season. Training my core and in different stuff that I do with my coaches that I think helped me out a little.”

While it’s a trendy thing for quarterbacks and players to say, we’re in “best shape of our lives” season, Pickett’s comments are backed up by something NFL reporter Adam Caplan made mention of earlier this week. He spoke with a source who said Pickett’s arm appeared stronger in the spring.

“Pickett’s arm, a source with knowledge of the situation said, looked noticeably stronger during their OTA practices.”

Coming out of the University of Pittsburgh, Pickett was knocked for a lack of elite physical traits. His NFL comparisons signaled the same: a Kirk Cousins/Jimmy Garoppolo-type who could “manage the game” but not wow with his arm. As a rookie, a lack of arm strength never seemed to be an issue but adding a bit more zip on the football certainly won’t hurt.

Pickett has been hard at work this offseason. He told reporters he took only two weeks off following the end of the Steelers’ season before he returned to the weight room. He’s spent the offseason around his teammates. There was a Florida weekend with Mitch Trubisky and most of the team’s wide receivers. Two days before his wedding, Pickett was on a New Jersey field throwing with newly acquired wide receiver Allen Robinson. Pickett’s personal QB coach Tony Racioppi has praised his work ethic and desire to get better.

After entering 2022 as a backup, Pickett begins 2023 as the Steelers’ unquestioned starter. In his second-year, there should be a jump in all areas of his play. And that includes arm strength. He’ll begin showing off his arm tomorrow when the Steelers hit the practice field for the first of their 16 camp sessions.