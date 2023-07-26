‘Jaylen Better Focus On Jaylen:’ Mike Tomlin Not Sure Warren Makes Najee Harris Better

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a rare find in undrafted free agency last year with RB Jaylen Warren, who burst onto the scene as a rookie with 593 all-purpose yards and better efficiency than starting RB Najee Harris. While Warren isn’t a threat to take Harris’ job, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked during his press conference to kick off training camp if Warren makes Harris better.

“I don’t know that he does. Jaylen better focus on Jaylen,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Warren took over as the team’s primary third-down back last season, a role that he’s likely going to retain this season. But Warren is going to have put in the same level of work he did last training camp to make the roster to ensure he can get the same or increased opportunities this season.

Work ethic has never seemed to be a concern with Warren, so I don’t think there’s any sort of hidden meaning behind Tomlin’s comments except that Warren needs to focus on himself and getting better. He’s by no means a polished product, and if he doesn’t take a step forward his opportunities are going to be limited.

There’s a lot of excitement for Warren this year based off his performance last season, especially with an improved offense line. His ability as a pass blocker also makes him useful, and he’s going to see the field if he puts the work in. Harris needs to have a big year, but Warren could cut into his work if he performs as well as he did last season. The opportunity to prove that he can will come with his work in camp.

With all the issues surrounding the running back market, Warren could be in line for an increased role in the coming seasons. If he can’t show that he can take a leap from his rookie to sophomore campaign or keep the same level of work that made him successful as a rookie, then his future with the team could be murky.

But for now, Warren is assured a roster spot. I have zero concerns with Warren and think he’ll put in the necessary work and become a solid piece of the roster in 2023. But he has to focus on himself and improving his game, something I think he’ll be able to do just fine.