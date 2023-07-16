J.J. And T.J. Watt Work Out Together On Golf Course

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t report for training camp for another week, but that isn’t stopping T.J. Watt from getting in a workout while mixing in some family time. Watt and his brother J.J. were working on pass rush drills on a golf course. J.J. tweeted pictures from the workout, with the caption “iron sharpens iron.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the brothers would be the first pair of brothers to appear together on a Wheaties box. By the looks of it, the two haven’t been skimping on their portions of the famed breakfast cereal.

Between the two Watts, there are 192 combined sacks working out together. Obviously, those two know a thing or two when it comes to rushing the passer, and it’s good to see them getting after it. While J.J. will be watching games from home or the CBS Studio in 2023, T.J. is looking to bounce back after a torn pectoral caused him to miss time in 2022.

After winning Defensive Player of the Year and tying the NFL’s single-season sack record in 2021, he’ll look to have a similarly prolific season now alongside an improved Alex Highsmith flanking him at outside linebacker. Pittsburgh’s defense is going to be good in 2023 if Watt can stay healthy, and if he does, the playoffs are a legitimate possibility for the Steelers.

He’s one of the most prolific pass rushers in the NFL, and learning from his brother who was one of the best defensive players in the game during his era is only going to make him better. One day, T.J. might be able to pass his brother, who’s a surefire Hall of Famer, in the sack rankings, but it’s going to take a lot more impressive seasons.

He certainly has it in him, but staying healthy is going to be key. Health plagued J.J. for a number of seasons, and it’s pretty crazy to think of the type of numbers he could’ve put up if he stayed healthy his whole career. Hopefully, T.J. can remain healthy over the next few seasons and lead the Steelers to glory.