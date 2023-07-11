Wheaties And Watts: J.J., T.J. Watt Become First Brother Duo On Cover Of Legendary Cereal Box

It’s been quite the offseason for J.J. Watt.

J.J. retired from the NFL after a dominant 12-year career that will see him be a First Ballot Hall of Famer in five years. He also landed a job with CBS for the NFL season, and purchased the Burnley Football Club in the Premier League. Now, younger brother T.J. Watt, a star outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is joining him in another realm of the public spotlight.

The brothers became the first brother duo on the cover of the legendary Wheaties cereal box, the company announced Tuesday.

Wheaties, which has featured prominent athletes on its cover for more than 80 years including Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Simone Biles and more, now has the Watt brothers on the cover with a limited-edition box.

“Built around a uniting love for football, the Watt family is grounded in perseverance, togetherness and a commitment to doing the right thing when it matters most, while serving communities in their lives outside of football,” Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties, said in a press release published by USA Today. “That’s what being a Wheaties Champion is all about, and one of the many reasons we’re so proud to feature J.J. and T.J. on the cover of this limited-edition box.”

Not only are the Watts now the first brother duo to appear on the cover of the cereal box, they are the first pair of athletes to appear together on the cover since 1935. Middle brother Derek Watt, a former fullback with the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, will appear on the back of the box.

Do not insert your own jokes about Derek being the forgotten brother, please.

“It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box,” J.J. and T.J. said in the press release, according to USA Today. “We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere – on the field and in life – and always champion what you’re passionate about.”

Prior to his retirement, J.J. Watt was one of the league’s biggest names and stars, having won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times. He is one of the greatest defensive players the league has ever seen.

T.J. is right on his heels, having won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 after tying the single season sacks record with 22.5 for the Steelers after becoming the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

The Wheaties box will be available for purchase in mid-July.