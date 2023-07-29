‘I Can’t Be A Superhero:’ Kenny Pickett Knows He Can’t Try To Win Games All By Himself

Entering Year Two, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett knows he has a lot on his plate. At the start of training camp this year he is the starting quarterback and has had a full offseason to train and prep for the coming season knowing he is the starting quarterback. With that, and the experience he gained last year, he is poised to take a jump in his second season. But Pickett also knows he can’t try and do everything.

NFL Network’s Judy Battista is at the Steelers’ training camp at Saint Vincent College and spoke with Pickett today. Pickett told Battista that he knows the team is counting on him to win games, but he also knows he can’t be a “superhero” out there.

“I just have to play my game; I can’t be a superhero, but they need me to win games,” Pickett said to Battista which she quoted in a video posted to NFL.com.

Last season, Pickett threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions while also leading four game-winning drives in the back half of the season. For Pickett, it seemed he played his best ball at the end of the season when he wasn’t trying to force things and be a superhero.

Notably in the Miami Dolphins game, Pickett tried to make some big plays at the end of the game when he didn’t have too. The game-ending interception to Noah Igbinoghene comes to mind. Fast forward to the end of the season, against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pickett chipped away at the defense, taking what they gave him, and ended up winning the game.

Even though Pickett improved in ways and learned to stop being a superhero towards the end of last year, the Steelers still need more volume out of him. Pickett never threw more than one touchdown in a game last season, and if the Steelers are going to be successful, they need more than that. Yes, the Steelers are going to be a run-first team next year, but they also need Pickett to be able to throw two or three touchdowns a game on a regular occasion.

Pickett’s improvement last season was very encouraging. He not only showed he had the clutch gene with his four game-winning drives. He also showed he could learn from his mistakes. Entering Year Two, expectations for Pickett are through the roof. He has to remember to not force things, but also be a better volume passer.