I Call Top Bunk: Nick And Nate Herbig Are Training Camp Roommates

Nick and Nate Herbig aren’t just Pittsburgh Steelers’ teammates. They’re roommates. Though it comes as little surprise, Nick Herbig revealed to reporters he’s bunking with big brother Nate at Saint Vincent College during training camp. As shared on Steeler Nation Radio’s The Drive with Matt Williamson and Dale Lolley, Nick said his brother isn’t the only Steeler rooming with him.

“It’s actually me and my brother, Isaac Seumalo, and [Broderick Jones],” Herbig said via The Drive. “It’s cool. I’m the only defensive guy in there with three linemen. So it’s cool.”

What happens on the football field matters more than anything else but it’s a fun piece of trivia that makes the Steelers’ camp unique. Pittsburgh is one of the few teams that still goes away for camp, Latrobe being the team’s summer home since 1966 (sans the pandemic years, 2020 and 2021). Professional athletes live like college kids, stuffed into dorm rooms with their TVs, pillows, and whatever else they brought to get them through nearly a month of camp.

Nick rooming with Nate takes both back to their days growing up in Hawaii. They’re the latest example of brother pairings on the roster but far from the only one. On the current roster, there’s also Cam and Connor Heyward, though Cam’s at the point of his career where he probably has his own room. Nick told the show he made sure to claim top bunk, which makes sense considering Nate has 100 pounds on him and you probably don’t want to be sleeping under that and trust the bedframe holds up. We’re not in the dorms but can imagine their situation is looking something like this.

It may seem like an uninteresting point but Herbig bunking with three Steelers’ linemen may help his development. To beat an offensive lineman, you gotta think like one. And Herbig can gain the perspectives of his brother, an athletic tackle in Jones, and veteran and incredibly smart guard like Seumalo (another island native).

So far, Nick Herbig has had a strong camp, flashing his explosiveness and burst and routinely winning the edge, beating up on Le’Raven Clark and, on Sunday, Dan Moore Jr. The pads come on tomorrow and that’ll offer a truer test to Herbig’s game. Holding up against the run with his lack of size and length was one of his largest questions coming out of Wisconsin.