Heitritter: Jason Huntley Has A Strong Case For The RB3 Job In 2023

As Dave Bryan has often said in the past, the running back position has become the most fungible position in football over the last decade. If starting RBs are considered fungible after their rookie contract, the third-string RB on the depth chart can often be viewed as a dime-a-dozen, pick-your-flavor commodity on the backend of the roster.

This is currently the case with the Pittsburgh Steelers as Najee Harris is firmly planted as the team’s RB1 heading into 2023 with Jaylen Warren the undisputed RB2 after a successful rookie campaign as a former UDFA. Behind those two, the third RB spot is completely up in the air with several names all racing for the spot on the 53-man roster once training camp concludes.

Anthony McFarland Jr. is the most experienced option currently in competition for the job as well as the one who garners the highest investment as Pittsburgh selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. UDFAs Alfonzo Graham and Darius Hagans both have a case for the roster as new faces who bring aspects of speed and explosiveness to the table as a potential RB3 candidate. However, one name that often gets left out of the discussion for the final RB spot in Pittsburgh this upcoming season is Jason Huntley.

Huntley has notable draft capital invested with him as well as he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and rushed for 1,090 yards in his final collegiate season along with nine rushing TDs. A dual-threat back, Huntley also went over 1,100 receiving yards during his college career while posting 47 receptions for 529 yards and three scores in 2018. Huntley was also a star kick returner in college, taking five kicks to the house while averaging 25.8 YPR for his college career.

Not one, but 2️⃣! Jason Huntley wasn't letting anyone stop him. (📍 @Samsung) pic.twitter.com/Zsa7aTU5GZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2019

Huntley failed to make the Lions as a rookie out of training camp and had a stint with the Eagles before signing with Pittsburgh’s practice squad last fall. He lacks ideal size at the position relative to what Pittsburgh normally looks for (5’9, 193lb), but Huntley’s skill set matches up with what Pittsburgh may want in its final RB on the roster.

Huntley is a proven pass-catching back that can excel on third-down passing situations. He ran a 4.40 40 during his Pro Day at New Mexico State while posting a 39 1/2” vertical jump as well as 10’11 broad, showing off his explosiveness. You see that burst as a runner, receiver, and as a returner, getting up to full speed quickly once he is in space while having the vision to weave in and out of traffic in attempt to generate splash plays. He could factor into Pittsburgh’s kick/punt return job as Gunner Olszewski’s job isn’t a lock as Huntley made multiple big returns in college while averaging 28 YPR on three kick returns with the Eagles back in 2021.

Huntley would have to likely make it at Pittsburgh’s primary kick returner and contribute in other areas on special teams to win a roster spot, but given his return prowess, receiving skills, and explosiveness in the open field, Huntly would be a good complement to Harris and Warren in the RB room. He can provide the Steelers another speed element on offense like they hope to get with WR Calvin Austin III this season, creating more YAC after the catch. He will likely have to bust off a big return or generate a few explosive plays this preseason, but Jason Huntley has a strong case for the final RB spot in Pittsburgh for 2023.