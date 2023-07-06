Fastest Out Of The Gate: Race For Pittsburgh’s RB3 Spot Will Be One To Watch In Training Camp

If you’ve ever gone to a horse race, you’ve likely experienced the exhilaration off seeing numerous spectators put bets on their favorite to win the race and the thrill of all the horses coming out of the gate simultaneously, sprinting forward as fast as they can to the finish line.

While the battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ RB3 job may not be as exhilarating as the Kentucky Derby, it’s still shaping up to be quite the competition where anyone can come out the winner. Najee Harris remains this team’s feature back and Jaylen Warren looks primed to be his primary backup/change-of-pace back in 2023. However, the RB3 spot is wide open with several players jockeying for the job as training camp approaches.

The most well-known name of the groups is Anthony McFarland Jr., a former fourth-round pick out of Maryland whom Pittsburgh selected back in 2020 as an enticing back who brought speed and burst into the equation. McFarland ran 4.44 at the NFL Combine and showed off his speed while he was with the Terrapins, ripping off explosive runs. That included an all-time performance against Ohio State where he ripped off 298 rushing yards and two TDs on 21 carries. Still, the small runner (5’9, 198 pounds) hasn’t done anything notable in the NFL, carrying the ball 42 times for 146 yards and zero scores through his first three seasons.

UDFA RB Alfonzo Graham signed with Pittsburgh after being a rookie minicamp tryout player a couple of months ago, spending most of his time at Morgan State as well as several other community colleges. Like McFarland, Graham is a smaller back (5’8, 182lb) who wins with speed and burst as a runner. He can hit the home run and create in space. Still, Graham is painfully thin for a traditional NFL RB, let alone one in Pittsburgh, which normally likes its backs big and sturdy. Still, Graham carried the load at Morgan State, and could bring a different element of speed and explosiveness to Pittsburgh’s RB room.

RB Alfonzo Graham out of Morgan State indicates on Twitter that he is signing with the Steelers after being a tryout player in rookie minicamp @Alfonzograham2 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BBpiXh1EjS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 14, 2023

Another UDFA RB who better fits what Pittsburgh has looked for in the past at the position is Darius Hagans. Undrafted out of Virginia State, Hagans carried the ball 189 times for 1,012 yards and six TDs in 2022 and chipped in another 17 receptions for 135 yards. Hagans stands 5’11 and weighs 207 pounds, having a bigger frame than the previous runners listed. He also has decent athleticism for his size, having run a 4.48 40 while jumping a 36.5” vert and 10’5” broad at his Pro Day. Hagans’ size and relative speed will be to his advantage as he tries to make the roster as well as the chance to better contribute on special teams.

The last man racing for the final RB spot on the roster is Jason Huntley. The New Mexico State product was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and rushed for over 1,000 yards in his final collegiate season along with nine rushing TDs. A dual-threat back, Huntley also went over 1,100 receiving yards during his college career while posting 47 receptions for 529 yards and three scores in 2018. Huntley was also a star kick returner, taking five kicks to the house while averaging 25.8 YPR for his college career. Huntley failed to make the Lions as a rookie out of training camp and had a stint with the Eagles before signing with Pittsburgh’s practice squad last fall.

Not one, but 2️⃣! Jason Huntley wasn't letting anyone stop him. (📍 @Samsung) pic.twitter.com/Zsa7aTU5GZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2019

In summary, the race for Pittsburgh’s RB3 spot on the 53-man roster is wide open with several guys looking to rise out of obscurity, much like Jaylen Warren did last season. All but Hagans are smaller, speedier backs, meaning that they will have to flash in the preseason to make the roster. Special teams will likely be a key deciding factor on which guys makes the roster, whether it be running down kicks and punts or serving as a returner, like Huntley did back in college.

Regardless, fans should tune into training camp practices and the preseason games to see who makes the most of their opportunities and pulls away from the pack this summer.