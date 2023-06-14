‘Might Have Something There:’ Rookie Running Back Alfonzo Graham Catching Steelers’ Eye

A year ago, it was UDFA running back Jaylen Warren who stole so many of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ summer headlines. He wasn’t just a camp darling or a flash in the pan. He sustained and stuck, soon becoming the team’s #2 runner, one who will have a real role in 2023.

This time around, the undrafted runner to note might be Morgan State’s Alfonzo Graham.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner praised what Graham has shown so far.

“He’s explosive,” he said in audio provided by the team’s PR department. “He’s got a quick start. He can get to speed quick. He’s smart. He’s got a skill set in terms as a receiver. He’s got a lot to learn.”

It’s already obvious that Graham has caught Pittsburgh’s attention. He was one of 33 players who tried out for the team in rookie minicamp but the only one immediately signed after that three-day weekend, providing the Steelers with back-end running back depth.

Since then, he’s earned buzz with a couple of plays made in the spring. Recently, reporter Gerry Dulac pegged Graham as this year’s Warren and favorite to grab the wide-open #3 running back job. Graham also has special teams value, which will endear him to Danny Smith. The #3 back on Pittsburgh’s roster has been one who primarily plays on special teams, not offense.

For Faulkner, he sees steady growth.

“That guy gets better every single day because he’s getting coached with detail and those things,” Faulkner said. “And so if we just continue to build on that, you might have something there.”

Graham bounced around from college to college before landing at Morgan State in 2020. After serving as a backup in 2021, he became the starter this past year, rushing for over 1,000 yards. Though undersized at 5’8 and 185 pounds, he flashes open-field speed and has a well-rounded ability. In our profile on him, our Josh Carney concluded.

“But that blend of speed, vision, contact balance and the versatility of being able to serve as a pass catcher and kick returner gives him a shot of earning a role at the next level, either on special teams or on the practice squad as developmental depth.”

He’ll be competing with veteran Anthony McFarland Jr., whom Faulkner also talked up, along with fellow rookie Darius Hagans and practice squader Jason Huntley. But the #3 spot behind Najee Harris and Warren is ripe for the taking and it might be another undrafted gem who works his way onto the Steelers’ 53.