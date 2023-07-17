Heitritter: Is CB James Pierre ‘Just A Guy’ At This Point For Pittsburgh?

While I was coaching as a strength and conditioning intern for the University of Florida football program, I researched every player to understand their backstories and how they had contributed to the team during their time with the Gators. I would find myself asking the other coaches for their thoughts on certain players and if they were expected to contribute heavily for the upcoming season. One phrase I quickly become familiar with was a player being a J.A.G., or “Just A Guy.” These were the players who really didn’t move the needle much in terms of their on-field contributions. They wouldn’t kill you if they had to play, but they were going to make a meaningful contribution either.

Going through the depth chart for the Pittsburgh Steelers on both sides of the football, I had one name stick out that fit this description for me to a tee: CB James Pierre.

Pierre has been with the Steelers since 2020, signing as a UDFA out of Florida Atlantic. He was reportedly a “ball magnet” in OTAs that year, making plays on defense as well as on special teams, which helped him earn a roster spot. He eventually beat out former Steelers CB Justin Layne for a roster spot again in 2021 and was expected to contribute more on defense in his second season. He ended up having some ups and downs during his time in the lineup, playing in all 17 games, starting four, and recording four PBUs, three forced fumbles, and an INT but also giving up 458 yards and four TDs in coverage on 414 defensive snaps, notably getting beaten bad by then-rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase.

All-22 of Ja'Marr Chase TD versus James Pierre. Pierre really doesn't open up and run fully until Chase is on him. While not awful coverage, still lost here and can't let ball go over head this late in half. Great throw & catch. C-1 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/72pCqDnFRN — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 27, 2021

Pierre saw his role reduced last season, playing 260 defensive snaps with two starts even as Pittsburgh dealt with various injuries in the secondary. He again recorded four pass breakups and snagged another INT but saw his completion percentage on passes thrown his way drop from over 60 percent in 2021 to 41.9 percent in 2022, surrendering 181 yards and only one TD in coverage last season.

What an INT by James Pierre 😱 Matt Ryan over 0.5 INTs (-130) ✅pic.twitter.com/dI6TPaWLVB — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 29, 2022

The Steelers managed to bring Pierre back this offseason on a one-year deal, passing on signing him to a RFA tender to save some money against the cap. Pierre expressed during OTAs that he had no hard feelings for Pittsburgh and its decision on his tender, focusing on his game as he heads into a crucial season.

Heading into 2023, Pierre finds himself in a peculiar spot. Pittsburgh parted ways with Ahkello Witherspoon, Arthur Maulet, and William Jackson III this offseason while also seeing Cameron Sutton walk in free agency. However, the Steelers signed Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan in free agency and drafted CBs Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., two long cover corners, like Pierre, who have higher athletic ceilings and room to grow.

Realistically, Pierre currently sits behind Peterson, Porter Jr., and Levi Wallace on the depth chart for outside CBs while Sullivan is likely Pittsburgh’s primary slot option now. With Trice also factoring into the equations as outside CB depth and a special teamer, Pierre finds himself having to have a strong training camp and preseason to make the roster as Pittsburgh’s CB5-6 on the depth chart.

I remember a time not too long ago where several Steelers fans (including myself) were optimistic of what Pierre could become, hoping that the Steelers hit the gold mine with another Mike Hilton-type of UDFA signing. However, three years into his career, it doesn’t appear like that is going to be the case. That’s okay as Pierre has been just about everything we could have hoped for when signing him, contributing heavily on special teams while being a serviceable fill-in/depth option at CB when called upon.

We shall see what Pierre’s fate is following preseason action, but should he fail to take that step forward and be “just a guy,” like he has been thus far, he has met and exceeded the expectations set upon him since arriving to Pittsburgh after going undrafted.