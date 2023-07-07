Fittipaldo Believes ‘It’s Trending Toward’ Steelers Picking Up Najee Harris’ Option In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have two key questions on the personnel front next year when it comes to players under contract. One is how much tight end Pat Freiermuth is worth on a long-term extension. The other is whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option for running back Najee Harris.

The pair of 2021 draft picks enter their third season together, the latter a former first-round pick. He made the Pro Bowl his rookie season as an alternate, but in part due to injury didn’t really get going last year until the second half of the season. Still, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writer Ray Fittipaldo sees the Steelers likely picking up Harris’ option for the 2025 season with the way things are heading.

“Right now I think it’s trending towards him getting it”, he said on 93.7 The Fan earlier this week. “Mike Tomlin really likes him, he named him a team captain last year, I think he’s a well-respected guy within that locker room. The injuries happened early last season. I thought Najee turned it on late, finished really strong, so if he can do that over the course of a 17-game season, stay healthy—I think if he can get 1200 yards, another 3-400 in the passing game, and score 8-10 touchdowns, I think that’ll be plenty to warrant $8.5 million in that final year”.

It’s a little too early to project just where the fifth-year value will fall for Harris, as it depends on a number of variables. It’s worth noting that his Pro Bowl in 2021 does not raise his price because Pro Bowls are only included for those who are selected on the first ballot, not as alternates.

Since entering the league, Harris has been more productive than efficient. While he has 2234 rushing yards in his first two seasons, it’s taken him 579 carries to get there, roughly 3.9 yards per carry. He has 14 rushing touchdowns and 20 touchdowns in total, along with 696 receiving yards.

The Steelers received criticism for drafting a running back in the first round, but Fittipaldo acknowledges the advantages of having the fifth-year option available at the position, noting the number of second-contract running backs who’ve been released recently.

“It’s kind of nice if you do draft that guy in the first round. I know there’s a lot of criticism for that”, he said, “but if you draft that guy in the first round, you’re still gonna pay him some money, but you’re not necessarily tying yourself to a long second contract, either. So from that perspective, I actually think it’s kind of a good thing for the Steelers”.

I tend to agree that it’s looking likely they will pick up his fifth-year option. If the market at the position continues to remain stagnant, I can also see them signing him to a long-term deal in 2025. Right now, there are nine running backs who are averaging eight-figure salaries, including three on the franchise tag this offsfeason. Only two are earning more than $12.5 million. Where would the Steelers’ ceiling be for a long-term extension? Well, they have two years to decide.