Defensive Identity, Respect For Mike Tomlin Led Kwon Alexander To Steelers

When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers in today’s day and age, you think of two things: a defensive team identity and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Those two things were major reasons why veteran free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander ultimately signed with the Steelers Saturday evening, providing Pittsburgh with a significant boost at the inside linebacker room entering the heart of training camp.

Speaking with reporters following his first practice with the Steelers Sunday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Alexander made it pretty clear as to why he ultimately signed with the Steelers, according to video via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Man, I really came here ’cause of the defense. They’re really big on defense with the linebackers, Coach T and AC [Aaron Curry], the linebacker coach, he was really cool,” Alexander said, according to video via the Post-Gazette. “I got to know him a little bit more and I feel nice with the players and stuff. I’m ready just to rock out.”

Entering the 2023 season, the Steelers are set to rely heavily on their defense, which is filled with star power at all three levels. That defense is also among the highest paid in the NFL, and Alexander adds to that.

Though Pittsburgh is set to rely on its defense in an old-school, physical approach to the game, the linebacker room in the Steel City was a major question mark entering training camp. While Alexander certainly helps in that area, shoring up the depth chart at the position, inside linebacker still remains a relative unknown with so many new faces.

Kwon Alexander working out at his first training camp practice pic.twitter.com/R3ZjazOGMQ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2023

Alexander has a ton of experience though. Alexander started 86 career games and made one Pro Bowl in his career prior to signing with the Steelers. He started 12 games for the New York Jets last season, registering 69 tackles. Still just 28 — he turns 29 on Aug. 3 — with athleticism and coverage ability, he has eight career interceptions.

Just one day into his tenure, Alexander is establishing a further relationship with Tomlin — whom he has great respect for — as well as Curry, a former NFL linebacker and high draft pick himself. He has familiarity with some new teammates as well. That familiarity only goes so far overall, though.

He has a chance to compete for a starting job in Pittsburgh moving forward, which undoubtedly played a role in him choosing to accept the one-year offer from GM Omar Khan and the Steelers. But that respect for Tomlin and the identity the Steelers have currently leaning on defense is why the veteran is now in the Black and Gold.