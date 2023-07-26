Clean Bill Of Health: Tomlin Says Steelers Won’t Have Any Players Begin Camp On PUP List

It’s not how you start but how you finish. But the Pittsburgh Steelers’ start is looking pretty good. At his first press conference of training camp after the team reported to Latrobe, Pa., today at Saint Vincent College, Mike Tomlin said the team is healthy and no players will be limited to begin camp. He confirmed no players will begin the summer on the Active/PUP list.

“It appears that we have a very good group from a health standpoint,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “We had some people who were somewhat limited in the spring for a variety of reasons. We don’t see anyone at this juncture that will be limited as we embark on this thing tomorrow. Which is a good thing.”

There wasn’t any player who was assumed to begin the year on the list. But it was possible players coming off 2022 injuries like LB Cole Holcomb and WR Allen Robinson II could’ve started on PUP. TE Pat Freiermuth was also seemingly limited during OTAs and minicamp but appears to be ready for practice tomorrow.

There’s often one or two surprise names who begin the year injured. Minkah Fitzpatrick is such an example, so the fact no players seem to be in that position to begin 2023 is a positive sign. Last year, the team had two players unavailable to begin camp in Fitzpatrick and NT Tyson Alualu. Both were activated within 10 days.

Of course, it’ll be a minor miracle if the Steelers end training camp just as healthy. Injuries are as common as blocking and tackling. The goal is to avoid any injuries that could change the complexion of the season, a long-term ailment to a starter. Fortunately, those have been rare in past camps despite the team’s physicality.

The Steelers will hit the field tomorrow afternoon at 1:55. They will hold 16 training camp practices that run through Aug. 17, playing their preseason opener in between.