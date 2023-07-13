CBS Sports Writer Puts Steelers In Fourth Tier Of AFC Teams, Notably Behind Cleveland

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers had an offseason that was praised by much of the national media, they do play in a loaded AFC. Even with the Steelers improving through both free agency and the draft and expecting a second-year jump from quarterback Kenny Pickett, some analysts, like CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, are not high on Pittsburgh this year.

Today, Sullivan made an AFC tier list, and put the Steelers in the fourth tier (out of five) as the “In the Hunt Group,” saying best-case scenario is they snag a wild card spot.

“For the Pittsburgh Steelers, all eyes will be on Kenny Pickett in hopes that the 2022 first-round pick can make a Year 2 jump,” Sullivan wrote. “He has a solid collection of talent around him, headlined by Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris. The team also solidified the left side of its O-line by drafting tackle Broderick Jonesand signing guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency. Naturally, the strength of this team should be its defense as T.J. Watt looks to remain one of the top pass rushers in the NFL and the team did select corner Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of this year’s draft.”

While it may be beaten to death, the success of the Steelers season will come down to Pickett. Average quarterback play can put Pittsburgh in the hunt so long as its defense is great, but if the Steelers really want to make noise their quarterback will have to take a second-year jump. Pickett showed potential last season, as towards the end of the season he started taking care of the ball effectively and even led game-winning drives. This season he has to play consistently well and help the Steelers win games more comfortably.

Luckily for both Pickett and the Steelers, the team got better this offseason. Pittsburgh beefed up its offensive line with the signing of guard Isaac Seumalo from the Philadelphia Eagles and even added a proven slot receiver in Allen Robinson II thanks to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Given this talent on the offensive side of the ball Pickett should be in a position to succeed so long as the offensive coordinator Matt Canada doesn’t handicap him too much.

With a defense bordering elite status when healthy, I think putting Pittsburgh in a tier whose ceiling is a wild-card berth is a bit harsh. Personally, I think Pittsburgh belongs in tier three with the Cleveland Browns labeled as “If things break right.” Pittsburgh, like Cleveland, is very dependent on its quarterback situation, but if Pickett takes a big leap this season, I think the Steelers can compete for the division crown.

We will have to wait to see what unfolds in the 2023 season, but recently it seems like analysts have been putting a cap on how good the Steelers can be this season. Yes, a Super Bowl is very unlikely, but to say the team is at best a wild-card team is disingenuous. Pittsburgh went 7-2 down the stretch once Watt got healthy and the team found its identity in pounding the rock. With an improved offensive line and a weaker schedule this season I see no reason as to why the Steelers can’t compete for a division title. Hopefully Pittsburgh will prove me right this year.