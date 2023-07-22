CBS Sports Wonders If Steelers’ O-Line Is Stable, If Patrick Peterson Can Handle Versatile Role

Soon enough, there will be answers to all our questions. Until then, there are just more questions. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin outlined three questions for each AFC North team. Predictably, two of the three for the Pittsburgh Steelers centered around the offensive side of the football while the third was asked about a new defensive piece.

At the top, Benjamin asks if the Steelers’ offensive line is truly ready to take the next step. He writes:

“it’d be nice to confirm that rookie left tackle Broderick Jones, in particular, is prepared to protect Kenny Pickett’s blind side. Ex-Eagles starter Isaac Seumalo is another new face to monitor on the inside.”

Jones was the Steelers top pick of April’s draft, trading up three spots with the New England Patriots to grab Jones, one of the draft’s top tackles. He’s the first offensive tackle Pittsburgh’s drafted in the first round since Jamain Stephens in 1996. Hopefully, Jones has a far better career. There’s no guarantee he’s an immediate starter and will battle underrated incumbent Dan Moore beginning later this week for the starting job.

Seumalo was the Steelers’ biggest free agency addition, a clear and true upgrade over Kevin Dotson. Seumalo brings a veteran presence and a well-rounded game in both the pass and run game. On paper, the Steelers’ offensive line looks stable and secure for the first time in years.

Like every analyst reviewing Pittsburgh’s roster, Benjamin wonders if QB Kenny Pickett can take the leap. At this point, there’s little more to be said by anyone until Pickett actually takes the field. More interestingly, Benjamin questions if CB Patrick Peterson can truly be used in a more versatile role.

“The veteran corner teased this offseason that he’s learned several new positions in his first offseason as a Steeler, meaning he’s a virtual lock to replace Cameron Sutton as the Swiss Army knife of Mike Tomlin’s secondary, with snaps at nickel, dime and safety on the table.”

It remains to be seen exactly how Peterson will be used, though he’s expected to float around the Steelers’ defense. Will he truly be deployed in Sutton-like fashion? Or will he do more post-snap rotation than playing different positions? The answer could be something in-between. Still, Peterson’s ability to handle this new role will be key to his and the defense’s success and it remains one of the biggest storylines in camp.