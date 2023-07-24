Calvin Austin Compared To Percy Harvin By College Coach

Though wide receiver Calvin Austin III has yet to take an NFL snap, he’s already earning a big comparison by his college coach. Tucked away in Adam Caplan’s Monday notebook is a quote from Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield, who made a gaudy comparison to Austin.

“I can see some (former NFL WR) Percy Harvin in him,” Silverfield recently told Pro Football Network. “I know (offensive coordinator) Matt Canada’s offense, and he will probably move him around.”

From a height/weight/speed standpoint, the two are similar. Harvin was a dynamic receiver, rusher, and returner who registered five kick-return touchdowns during his NFL career. A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, he spent four seasons there before bouncing around the league the rest of his career.

As Silverfield notes, Canada’s offense offers flexibility and should align Austin all over the field. Based on comments made by RB Najee Harris and others during OTAs, it sounds like Austin is being utilized at every spot, even seeing some running back alignment action. Heck, the two are so similar they’re both “The Thirds,” Harvin III and Austin III.

Still, Austin’s game is a total projection. He missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury and his next NFL game will be his first. Pittsburgh can’t count on him to be an every-down type of player and he’ll rotate in the slot with veteran Allen Robinson II.

While Austin showed he can be a dynamic player, it’s unclear if he can be the return man Harvin was in the NFL. Austin returned only a handful of punts in college and wasn’t used on kicks. But in a way, that’s Harvin-like. Harvin didn’t return kicks or punts in college but became a great NFL kick returner, though he was never used on punts. Pittsburgh’s return spots are wide open and ideally Austin wins both jobs.

The Steelers are looking for big plays this season, something they lacked in 2022. Austin’s return will hopefully provide that.