Buy Or Sell: Connor Heyward’s Role Should More Closely Resemble FB Than TE

With the Steelers’ 2023 training camp underway following a disappointing season that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to start finding out whether or not the answers to last year’s questions are on the roster, through the free agency process, through the draft, and even through trade.

Both sides of the ball got key additions through both free agency and the draft, with new starters, including potentially rookies, amounting to half a dozen or more. The offensive line, the linebackers, and the secondary were all key targets since last year. But what will they look like?

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: Connor Heyward’s role should more closely resemble fullback than tight end.

Explanation: Especially with no other fullback now on the roster and with three other tight ends likely to make the team, the ‘”football player” may be better suited to a role that looks more like a fullback (albeit a comparatively athletic and mobile one) than a tight end.

Buy:

Well, considering the fact that Connor Heyward is not and should not be asked to be an in-line blocker, it probably makes a lot of sense to avoid putting him in those situations as often as possible. That doesn’t mean you can’t move him around—you certainly want him on the line of scrimmage at times as a route-runner—but there’s an even greater variety out of the backfield.

The Steelers were even using Heyward as a running back yesterday in practice, both as a ball carrier and as a pass protector. If he is in the backfield, you don’t know if he’s blocking, getting the snap, or going out for a pass. You don’t know if they’re running the ball or throwing the ball.

Sell:

Heyward was primarily drafted, in terms of offensive contributions, for his ability to be a pass catcher. You’re just not going to catch a ton of passes out of the backfield, and if you’re constantly telegraphing what you’re doing by flushing him out of the backfield up to the line to run a route, it sort of defeats the purpose.

The fullback isn’t used enough to justify this idea. He’ll spend more time in tight-end-like positions anyway, and there are plenty of ways to get him out in space as a blocker rather than asking him to line up next to the tackle and try to wall off a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end. That’s not what his role is, but they don’t need to stuff him in the backfield in order to realize that.