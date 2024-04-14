Depot After Dark: Best Museum, Connor Heyward At Charity Gala, Cowher On NPR

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 13.

Hall Of Honor Best Museum Finalist

The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is a finalist in the “Best Museum” category in Pittsburgh Magazine’s annual Best Of The ‘Burgh Competition, the team announced this week.

The #Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is a finalist for 'Best Museum' in the Pittsburgh Magazine's annual Best of the 'Burgh competition. Vote now ➡️ https://t.co/Fqlpc6OrIo pic.twitter.com/GYEoM2FtY8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 11, 2024

The Hall of Honor Museum is something that every Steelers fan should see once in their lifetime, and it’s a well-deserved honor to be nominated, especially in a city like Pittsburgh with many cool museums to take in. Other nominees for the award include The Andy Warhol Museum, Carnegie Museum Of Art and The Senator John Heinz History Center.



Heyward Foundation Helps Present Awards

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Connor Heyward was on hand at the GBU Foundation’s inaugural Community Grants Award Ceremony at South Hills Country Club last night. 12 non-profits were awarded grants, and Heyward took pictures with some of the winners. Connor and The Cameron Heyward Foundation got a shoutout from GBU, a non-profit financial services organization that also makes it one of their missions to give back to the community.

It’s no surprise that even after winning The Walter Payton Man Of The Year award, Cameron Heyward and his family are staying active in the Pittsburgh community and continuing to encourage giving back to the community. While Cameron can’t win the award again, maybe Connor can follow in his brother’s footsteps and become next in line.

Bill Cowher On NPR Comedy Show

Last night was the Roast of Bill Cowher by former Steelers players to benefit The Mel Blount Youth Home, but Cowher recently took some time himself to crack some jokes, appearing on the NPR Comedy Podcast Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

Cowher, a Crafton, Pa. native, told a story about his high school reunion falling shortly after the Steelers lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 1994 AFC Championship game, and how his classmates were giving him grief not only about the game itself, but for the fact he didn’t get them tickets. Cowher obviously had much bigger things to worry about than getting his high school classmates tickets, and I’m sure their remarks didn’t ease the sting of the loss, either.