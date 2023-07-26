Bryant McFadden Previews Steelers’ Camp: Hopes Offense Gets Software Update, Explains Issue With Najee Harris

Over the past several days, we’ve spent plenty of time previewing Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, including our “Camp Bible” posted this morning. The team finally reports today to St. Vincent College with its first practice tomorrow afternoon. Ex-Steeler Bryant McFadden offered a similar preview of things to watch on the latest episode of his All Things Covered podcast with co-host and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson.

McFadden offered a list of things he’s watching for this season, starting off with Kenny Pickett’s growth that’s tied to how well OC Matt Canada runs the show.

“I am watching the development of Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada…will we see an update? You know how your iPhone’s gotta get that update? Will the Steelers’ offense get that update?” McFadden said.

McFadden noted Pickett and Canada are tied at the hip, true of any coordinator/quarterback relationship. He also pointed out the criticism Canada faced last season for a slimmed down, vanilla offense. Perhaps not all the blame should fall on him, navigating the youngest offense in football with a changing quarterback situation, and a “don’t lose the game” mentality that meant being ultra-conservative. In the Steelers’ mind, punts were a good thing last year. Pittsburgh’s scoring offense has ranked 21st and 26th during Canada’s two years at the helm with a red zone offense that’s finished 23rd both times.

“If the offense is different than what we saw last year, if there’s more variety, there’s more spices added, it’s going to help No. 8 Kenny Pickett,” McFadden said.

With more continuity and more talent, there’s no excuse for the offense not to be far more successful in 2023. If it can’t, Canada is unlikely to return as offensive coordinator for 2024.

Extending that point about the Steelers’ offense, McFadden noted it’s a big year for RB Najee Harris. A talented back, he said Harris must improve one key stat this season.

“The issue that I have with Najee Harris is this…his yards per carry was 3.9. Go back to last year, he has 1,034 yards, 41 receptions, 229 yards. His yards per carry was 3.8.”

McFadden said he needs to see Harris’ YPC improve. And he’s right about that. In his two years in the league, Harris has proven to be a volume back but lacked a high-level of efficiency. He doesn’t bear all the blame for that, part of the Steelers’ evolving and often bumpy offense, but reaching 4.0 yards per carry is the minimum expectation for a starting running back. McFadden compared Harris’ stats to Jaylen Warren’s, who averaged 4.9 yards as a rookie, and showed a more explosive and downhill running style. With better health and an improved offensive line, Harris could have a career-year.

For his final bullet point, McFadden flipped to the defensive side of the football and wondered about a new-look position group.

“What will the inside linebacker position look like?” he said. “Our two starters right now did not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago in Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts.”

McFadden noted the “musical chairs” of inside linebackers brought in following Ryan Shazier’s career-ending spinal injury in 2017. None of Pittsburgh’s additions have stuck. This time around, Holcomb signed a three-year deal to presumably be the team’s three-down linebacker while Roberts is expected to be a two-down thumper. Sans Mark Robinson, the inside linebacker group looks completely different but it doesn’t necessarily look that much better.

Overall, those were a solid three points to preview Steelers’ camp. The team hits the practice field Thursday afternoon at 1:55, though it won’t until Tuesday until the pads come on and “real” football begins.

Catch the whole episode below.