Browns Social Media Roasted After Posting Clip Of Deshaun Watson Making JV-Level Throw

While the Pittsburgh Steelers wait until Thursday to hit the practice field, several teams around the league are already getting training camp underway. After having little to talk or post about for months, social media teams are equally as excited that football’s back, showing off their new-look teams during a time of year when hope springs eternal.

But the Cleveland Browns are setting the bar really low to kick off camp, getting blasted on Twitter after sharing this clip of social media. With the caption “making it look easy,” they show Deshaun Watson walking until he’s about five feet away from a football net and “completing” the pass into one of the cutouts.

Take a look.

Truly an incredible football accomplishment…which is what you would say if your six-year old nephew did this. Not an NFL quarterback making more than $200 million guaranteed. Next, get ready for the Browns to share Watson taking snaps from under center, handing the ball off to RB Nick Chubb, and finishing his lunch in the team cafeteria. Remarkable feats, indeed.

As you’d expect, social media fired back and got their jabs in.

Though if you’re the Browns’ social media team, you’re just happy to focus on what Watson is doing on the field. A year ago, he was marred in a looming suspension and a lightning rod of controversy following sexual harassment and assault allegations from scores of women. Despite that, the Browns made a mega-trade to acquire him, sending multiple first round picks while giving Watson the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history (other players have signed bigger deals but not of the fully guaranteed variety).

Watson was suspended for the first eleven games of 2022, returning late in the season with predictably rusty and inconsistent play. He went 3-3 in six starts, completing fewer than 60-percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Pittsburgh saw him in the finale, throwing a pair of picks while being sacked seven times.

Cleveland is counting on Watson to return to form in 2023. They’ve bet everything on him again becoming an elite NFL quarterback, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans. If their bet is correct, their social media team will have plenty of opportunities to post some highlight-reel clips. Not Watson playing soft toss with a football net.