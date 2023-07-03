Breiden Fehoko ‘Takes A Lot Of Pride’ In Being A Space Eater Along Defensive Line

When it comes to the style of play in today’s NFL, nose tackles — much like fullbacks — aren’t really en vogue.

They are members of a bygone era.

While they still certainly have their place in the game at certain points, they aren’t key positions of emphasis for contenders like they once used to be in the days of the Vince Wilforks, Casey Hamptons, Dan Wilkersons, Mike Alstotts, Lorenzo Neals and more.

Now, they’re just largely situational pieces, depending on the team and the scheme that team runs.

The good news for a guy like Breiden Fehoko is that the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a big need for a traditional nose tackle, one who can plug up the middle of the defense and tie up blockers, allowing linebacker to roam freely behind him.

While he still has some work in front of him to make the 53-man roster, there’s a clear need for that traditional, run-stopping nose tackle in Pittsburgh, and that’s an area of the game that Fehoko takes great pride in.

“I take a lot of pride in that. I take a lot of pride making sure they don’t run between the tackles,” Fehoko said to Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley. “I take a lot of pride in getting my hands on the center and making sure he doesn’t climb to the linebackers.”

An undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2020, Fehoko spent the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they opted not to re-sign him this year. That included passing on the opportunity to tender him as a restricted free agent, which landed him the opportunity in Pittsburgh.

Now he just wants to be an asset in Pittsburgh with Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and company in the trenches, while giving space and time to linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts to flow freely and make plays sideline to sideline.

Fehoko isn’t necessarily the biggest nose tackle, though he’s got sufficient size to him. But he knows the position is as much about assignment and mindset as it is body type.