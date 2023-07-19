Bleacher Report: Steelers Only Projected Seven Wins In NFL Over/Under Projections

For as many analysts out there calling the Pittsburgh Steelers a “sleeper” team, there are just as many questioning whether the Black and Gold will field a winning roster in 2023.

That is the case with Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, who recently published his over/under win projections for every NFL team ahead of the start of training camp. When it came to projecting the AFC North, Gagnon had the Steelers finishing last in the division, taking the under of 8.5 wins with only seven for the 2023 season.

“I hate doing this because it’s been two decades since the well-coached, defensively stout Steelers have posted a losing record,” Gagnon wrote. “But every trend has an end, and this division might overwhelm a Pittsburgh team that has major questions on offense.”

By major questions on offense, Gagnon is likely pointing to second-year QB Kenny Pickett and OC Matt Canada. The rest of the offense looks ready for takeoff, boasting an improved offensive line and an arsenal of weapons to choose from at receiver. Still, Pickett needs to make that ascent in his sophomore season, doing a better job of consistently moving the ball down the field and finishing drives in the end zone to be considered Pittsburgh’s long-time franchise QB — and a guy who can go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Deshaun Watson in the division.

While Pickett has a lot that he needs to show in 2023, Canada is also under the microscope after two uninspiring seasons as Pittsburgh’s play caller. There are no excuses for Canada in 2023 as he has the running backs, offensive line, and receivers to make his offense work. The Steelers have remained committed to Canada, but his resume thus far hasn’t exactly inspired confidence that he can get the job done.

Still, projecting Pittsburgh for seven wins in 2023 is frankly laughable. The team has arguably improved all over the roster during the offseason and have their starting quarterback entering his second season with a full season and offseason under his belt. Projecting them to take a notable step back this season after all the progress they’ve made over the offseason would be a massive disappointment for a team looking like a wild-card contender on the search for their first playoff win since 2016.

While we shouldn’t be anointing the Pittsburgh Steelers as likely Super Bowl champions this upcoming season, projecting them to finish two games under .500 seems like a hot take and one that makes little sense given where this team currently stands.