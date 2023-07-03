‘Big Step Up’ For Kenny Pickett Named 2023 Realistic Expectation By Bleacher Report

Mike Tomlin isn’t the only one talking about reasonable expectations. To start the week, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine outlined his expectations for Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett in his second NFL season and first as the Day One starter.

After a bumpy rookie year that got better along the way, Ballentine expects Pickett to hit the ground running in 2023. In outlining his expectations for Pickett’s second year, he writes:

“Realistic expectations should expect a big step up for Pickett. The offensive line should be better with first-round pick Broderick Jones taking over at left tackle and Isaac Seumalo coming in via free agency.”

This offseason, Pittsburgh kept its offensive core together while getting better at the same time. Seumalo was their biggest free agency prize and will immediately start at left guard, a big upgrade over Kevin Dotson, especially in pass protection. Jones was the first offensive tackle the team’s drafted in Round One this century, though it’s no slam-dunk he’s going to start. He’ll battle incumbent Dan Moore Jr. for the job in training camp.

Ballentine also noted the additional weapons Pittsburgh brought in for Pickett to throw to. There’s veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, along with Calvin Austin III, whose rookie season was lost to a foot injury, and tight end Darnell Washington, a great value pick late on Day Two of this year’s draft.

Though the Steelers’ offense won’t run through Pickett, he should have more control over it than last season. Pittsburgh needs to give him the freedom to operate at the line of scrimmage and take more chances as opposed to playing not to lose. He graded out as one of the better downfield quarterbacks last season.

In the article, Ballentine also projected a Pickett stat line. He guessed Pickett would end the year with 3,468 yards, 20 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and two rushing scores. A reasonable set of numbers overall though hopefully the touchdowns can bump up a little bit. Just barely more than one per game would be a bit disappointing, though what obviously matters more is the quality of his play and the team’s success.