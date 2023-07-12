‘Best In The Game And It’s Not Close’: Minkah Fitzpatrick Named NFL’s Best Safety By ESPN

“Best in the game, and it’s not close.”

That’s how one NFL personnel director described Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Wednesday in ESPN’s positional rankings.

That comes as no surprise, considering Fitzpatrick is coming off of yet another All-Pro and Pro Bowl season in the Black and Gold, tying for the league lead in interceptions.

Fitzpatrick, entering his age-27 season, finished with 96 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 2022, earning first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl berth, along with finished 10th in the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Now, he’s the top safety in the NFL, according to Fowler’s ESPN survey based on responses from league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

“Best in the game, and it’s not close,” an NFL personnel director said to Fowler. “You have to keep him moving because if he’s stationary, coordinators can plan for him, but every single play, there’s that feeling of, where is he going to be? Post, slot, nickel, box. He’s capable, willing and able to handle all of that. He’s brilliant, works, studies, loves the game.”

Since coming over to the Steelers from the Miami Dolphins in a 2019 trade, Fitzpatrick has transformed the back half of the Steelers’ defense under head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinators Keith Butler and Teryl Austin.