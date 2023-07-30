‘Being Prepared For My Moment:’ Steelers S Kenny Robinson Taking Advantage Of Increased Opportunities

A player many fans may not have heard about until today is S Kenny Robinson. Signed to a Reserve/Futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in January, Robinson showed out today in practice, intercepting two passes. Because of an injury to S Damontae Kazee and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick not practicing due to an excused abscense, Robinson is seeing more opportunities and he is prepared.

“Going on my fourth year I just know a lot of things happen so fast,” said Robinson in his press conference which was posted to 93.7 The Fan. “It’s always being prepared for my moment. When sometimes things happen to other guys you gotta be prepared to step up and just fill in their shoes.”

With his two interceptions he certainly showed that he was prepared to step up. While Pittsburgh’s safety depth is not bad, it isn’t great either. After Fitzpatrick, Kazee, and Keanu Neal, there aren’t any notable names. Whole Robinson isn’t a very notable name either, he certainly can be if he keeps playing like he did today.

Drafted in 2020 by the Carolina Panthers out of West Virginia, Robinson played 19 games in two seasons where he made 18 total tackles. Last season, Robinson failed to make the Panthers team, being placed on the practice squad until he was released in mid-November.

Now, Robinson has a chance to make his hometown team, as he grew up in Wilkinsburg. With the injuries in the secondary right now, he has a better chance than ever to prove to head coach Mike Tomlin that he is worthy of making the team.

But there is a long way to go. Today was only the fourth practice of training camp and pads haven’t even come on yet. Robinson will need to put together a strong camp and preseason, but he will have plenty of opportunities to make an impression, something that while he may not have expected a few weeks ago, he was certainly prepared for.