Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

falconsaftey43: Hey Alex, what’s your concern level with Boswell having a good and healthy year? Injuries seem to be becoming a thing with him.

Alex: Concern is a simmer, not a boil. Last time he had an injury in 2018, he bounced back in a big way in 2019. Hopefully he does the same this year. Gets more concerning as the injuries mount and he gets older but I still have faith. Boswell was still excellent from 50+ last season, just some worse luck 40-49, so I think he’s still got it.

Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt: You only answered 4 questions last week and discarded the rest of us that was waiting on your opinion and feedback not cool you should value your readers more everyone’s opinions are different and we can always agree to disagree

Alex: Hey man! I received a total of five comments last week. I answered four of them. The only one I didn’t answer, looking back at the mailbag, was yours. Which I’m sure came in after the hour-window of when I am regularly checking the feed. If it comes in after 3:30 PM/EST, there is a chance I don’t get back to it. But yours was the only one I didn’t answer. There was no “the rest of us waiting,” to be clear.

I do my very best to answer as many questions as I can and always answer the ones asked during the window. This one, like last week’s is outside that window, so that’s more of the reason here.

To answer your question last week, it’s hard to say about who wins 7 shots, offense or defense. It’s usually very close. I’ll give the edge to the offense just because they’re working so close to the goal line and that always gives them a boost. But it’s often competitive to the very end.