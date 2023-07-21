‘Alex Really Understood The Big Picture’: Highsmith Deal Reflects Value Beyond Money, Kinkhabwala Says

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith now ranks fourth on the team in terms of average annual salary, behind only All-Pro defensive teammates T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick and WR Diontae Johnson. DL Cameron Heyward isn’t far behind him.

It’s a lot of money to be paid, but assuming he had an even comparable season as 2022, chances are excellent he would have gotten an appreciably better deal on the open market in 2024 compared to his four-year, $68 million extension.

While we don’t have the full details of the deal yet, it’s expected to be structured like a typical Steelers contract with no guarantees beyond the first season, something Highsmith certainly would have gotten virtually anywhere else. And while his $17 million per season price tag is no bargain, it’s also market value for what he’s done.

“I think it shows that Alex really understood the big picture”, NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said on 93.7 The Fan recently, contrasting it to the contract situation of former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. He recently acknowledged that he has regrets about not taking the deal the Steelers offered and skipping the 2017 season.

“Alex recognized how much he is valued here, how much he fits the scheme here, how well-coached he is here, how great it is to play opposite T.J. Watt”, Kinkhabwala told Chris Mueller and Jeff Hathhorn. “I’m not saying that it was a ‘hometown discount’, but I think he wanted a deal that would make him feel good that showed value and worth, but he wasn’t out there chasing every last penny that he could possibly get”.

While I certainly believe there’s some truth to that, I think it also reflects the reality that it was either that or wait until next season, risk the franchise tag—which he would have inevitably received—and find yourself back in the same situation, perhaps at a weaker bargaining position.

At the same time, Highsmith could have chosen to bet on himself and play out the season, perhaps even play out a tag as Bud Dupree did. Even though Dupree tore his ACL during his tag year, he still cashed in during free agency.

With that being said, the timeline for the deal getting done does fit what we can glean of Highsmith’s character, and I don’t think there’s any disputing that he would have taken all factors into consideration, including the value of remaining in Pittsburgh with this locker room and staff.

The Charlotte product is coming off of a breakout season in which he recorded 14.5 sacks with a league-leading five forced fumbles, plus 12 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits. He is very much in the prime of his career, set to turn 26 during training camp.