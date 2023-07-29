Aaron Smith Believes James Harrison Pick Six Is ‘Probably The Greatest Football Play In Super Bowl History’

Earlier today, the Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four former players to be inducted into the team Hall of Honor on Saturday, October 28 at Acrisure Stadium, the weekend the Steelers play host to the Jaguars. The four former players included defensive end Aaron Smith, offensive lineman Gerry Mullins, center Ray Mansfield and outside linebacker James Harrison.

Aaron Smith was on-hand after the announcement and spoke to Bob Pompeani about being inducted into the Hall of Honor and some of his defining moments of his Steelers career. When asked about going in with former teammate James Harrison and the significance of the pick six he had against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, Smith wasn’t shy to share his thoughts on where that play ranks all-time in Super Bowl history.

“I think if you ask me truly, it’s probably the greatest football play in Super Bowl history,” Smith said live on Steelers.com. “I mean, collectively, you watch how many guys created and made blocks to make that play happen. James’s effort alone, but some guys, the great effort they did just to get those blocks tells you the defensive team mentality that we had.”

Harrison’s interception return for a touchdown right before halftime has been well-documented over the years by numerous Steelers. Harrison has spoken about the play himself a few times, including recently being on Ben Roethlisberger’s podcast telling Roethlisberger that he didn’t even think he was going to make it all the way into the end zone.

However, Harrison did, making a 14-point swing in favor of Pittsburgh going into the half. Harrison’s effort on the play was evident as he weaved in-and-out of traffic, collapsing in the end zone once he got in for the score. However, the effort by all his teammates blocking on the play was a true sight to see as Smith mentioned. Harrison would’ve been undoubtedly caught if one of those blocks weren’t made to spring him down the field, having every member of the defense work to find a body and make a block to turn the turnover into a touchdown.

That’s what a Pittsburgh Steelers defense is supposed to do. Find a way to win by any means necessary. That 2008 defense was exceptional throughout the season, holding opposing teams to single-digit scores on numerous occasions while making game-changing plays like that interception to completely alter the outcome of the game in Pittsburgh’s favor.