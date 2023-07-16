2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Tight End

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Tight End

Total Positional Figure: 5

Additions: 1

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Pat Freiermuth: Where is Freiermuth’s ceiling? Will we find it his year? While he improved his yards after the catch and his yards per catch, Freiermuth didn’t find the end zone as much in his second season. But that has a lot to do with the quarterback position, which should be stronger and with a better rapport with Freiermuth than last year.

Zach Gentry: Now entering year five, Gentry’s roster spot became much more vulnerable when the Steelers drafted Darnell Washington in the third round out of Georgia. Gentry was the team’s blocking tight end, first and foremost, but that’s Washington’s forte. If the rookie is ready for that role sooner rather than later and the coaches don’t fell Gentry can offer much else—and they feel they can use that roster spot somewhere else—Gentry could find his way off the roster for the first time.

Connor Heyward: A fifth-round pick a year ago, Heyward never had a stable, consistent role, and he probably won’t this year, either. But he’s being talked about as a potential jack of all trades and a mismatch threat that it sounds as though they intend to make decent use of, so that will be something to watch as the next several weeks and months go by.

Rodney Williams: Williams remains after spending last season on the practice squad. Barring injury, that figures to be his ceiling once again for the 2023 season in Pittsburgh, because they already have four tight ends or tight end-like bodies sitting in front of him.

Players Added:

Darnell Washington: Many Steelers fans’ favorite draft pick, Darnell Washington is the big, physical tight end that this offense hasn’t had in a while. Yet he was available in the third round because he comes with question marks, including his long-term medicals. Beyond that, how NFL-ready is he as a blocker, and what’s his ceiling as a pass catcher?

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

The primary interest is likely going to be on the shiny new toy, Darnell Washington, and how quickly he can develop. He himself was critical of his spring performance as a route runner and he expressed an intention to work on that leading up to training camp.

Yet this position group is full of storylines. Can Freiermuth become to Kenny Pickett what Heath Miller was to Ben Roethlisberger? How creative can they get with Connor Heyward, who should also see time at fullback? Will Gentry make the cut? And how frequently will they make use of two- and three-tight-end sets?