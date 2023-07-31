2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First Four Practices

We’re through the first four practices of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Monday is the team’s first off day with the pads coming on Tuesday, the first of six straight practices where we’ll learn a lot about this team. As we’ve been doing for years, we’re sharing our training camp stats.

A little background. Sure, “camp stats” seem over the top. But we do them for a couple reasons. One, to separate ourselves from all the other practice reports. That’s just the truth. We like to go the extra mile and offer something unique. Two, it helps provide context to confirm or challenge the eye test, especially as practices stack up and feel like they run together. Three, we can use the relative data – these numbers compared to past years – to offer benchmarks and baselines. These numbers should be taken in context and they’re just one piece of the puzzle but they help offer hard data on what’s happening at camp.

Let’s get into the stats.

Training Camp Stats (Practices #1-4)

Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett: 26/45 (57.8 percent) 296 yards (6.6 YPA) 6 TDs 0 INTs – 11.4 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 23/37 (62.2 percent) 273 yards (7.4 YPA) 0 TDs 3 INTs – 11.9 YPC

Mitch Trubisky: 13/28 (46.4 percent) 107 yards (3.8 YPA) 3 TDs 0 INTs – 8.2 YPC

Tanner Morgan: 2/7 (28.6 percent) 13 yards (1.9 YPA) 0 TDs 0 INTs – 6.5 YPC

QB Reps

Kenny Pickett: 60 (12-16-16-16)

Mason Rudolph: 50 (11-12-12-15)

Mitch Trubisky: 43 (12-16-15-0)

Tanner Morgan: 12 (0-0-0-12)

Some thoughts here. Kenny Pickett’s completion percentage might not look great, but his numbers are far better than a year ago. Through his first four practices as a rookie, he completed just 50 percent of his throws, his YPA was only 2.1, and his YPC was 4.2. Compare that to his second year.

Pickett In 2022

Completion percent: 50.0

YPA: 2.1

YPC: 4.2

Pickett In 2023

Completion percentage: 57.8

YPA: 6.6

YPC: 11.4

Everything trending up, clearly.

It’s the opposite for Trubisky, who had a 9.9 YPC last year. That number’s fallen to 8.2 while his YPA has decreased by more than a yard. He’s been pretty conservative with the football so far. Not putting a ton of stock here, small sample size and he’s a known vet, but those are the numbers.

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 7 carries, 23 yards (3.3 YPC)

Jaylen Warren: 6 carries, 26 yards (4.3 YPC)

Anthony McFarland Jr: 6 carries, 23 yards (3.8 YPC)

Jason Huntley: 5 carries, 28 yards (5.6 YPC)

Darius Hagans: 3 carries, 9 yards (3.0 YPC)

Jordan Byrd: 1 carry, 14 yards

Alfonzo Graham: 1 carry, 5 yards

Connor Heyward: 1 carry, 0 yards

Not much to note here and hard to put stock in these padless practices. Two jet runs so far, one by Byrd and one by McFarland.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

Gunner Olszewski: 6/11 54 yards 1 TD – 54.5 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 5/9 43 yards 1 TD – 55.6 percent

George Pickens: 5/8 100 yards 1 TD- 62.5 percent

Allen Robinson: 5/7 52 yards 1 TD – 71.4 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 5/7 49 yards 1 TD – 71.4 percent

Calvin Austin III: 3/7 73 yards – 42.9 percent

Zach Gentry: 5/6 36 yards 2 TDs- 83.3 percent

Cody White: 4/6 47 yards – 66.7 percent

Anthony McFarland: 4/6 20 yards 1 TD – 66.7 percent

Darnell Washington: 2/6 17 yards – 33.3 percent

Connor Heyward: 3/5 26 yards 1 TD – 60 percent

Ja’Marcus Bradley: 3/5 25 yards – 60 percent

Hakeem Butler: 2/5 35 yards – 40 percent

Najee Harris: 2/5 6 yards – 40 percent

Diontae Johnson: 3/3 32 yards – 100 percent

Rodney Williams: 2/3 22 yards – 66.7 percent

Miles Boykin: 1/3 12 yards – 33.3 percent

Dan Chisena: 1/2 19 yards – 50 percent

Jason Huntley: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent

Jaylen Warren: 1/1 8 yards – 100 percent

Jordan Byrd: 1/1 4 yards – 100 percent

Darius Hagans: 1/1 3 yards – 100 percent

Drops

Calvin Austin III: 3

George Pickens: 1

Connor Heyward: 1

Darnell Washington: 1

Ja’Marcus Bradley: 1

Hakeem Butler: 1

Gunner Olszewski: 1

– Olszewski having a solid start to camp just as he did last season. Showing plus body control along the sideline and easily leads the team in targets.

– Feast or famine for Austin. Two long catches, 41 and 27 yards, but a sub-50 percent completion rate with three drops. Should note none of the three were super egregious, nothing that him right in the chest, but they were grabs he can make but struggles because of difficulty extending outside his frame.

– Zach Gentry has been working underneath and been efficient and effective. Tight ends have been involved this summer.

– Quiet start for Darnell Washington. A drop, a false start, and hasn’t done much with his six targets. Hoping it gets better throughout camp. Still early, of course, and he’s a rookie. It’s not always perfect.

– Najee Harris also involved in the pass game less than I thought.

Interceptions

Kenny Robinson: 2

Elijah Riley: 1