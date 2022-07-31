2022 Steelers Training Camp Stats: First Four Practices

As we’ll do following each off day, we’re tracking training camp stats for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 summer. We’re not beholden to these stats but we use them as one piece of a large puzzle. It provides the ability to produce additional context on how specifically a player is performing. If a receiver is making plays downfield, if a quarterback is pushing the ball, who is taking the ball away, and who is getting carries. We’ve done it for years and it’s been well-received by you guys so we’ll keep tracking it.

I do need to add one note here. With the rain and circumstances of Day Two, I don’t have my regular charting and tracking for that. So those numbers/plays will largely not be counted in this article or in any of the other future camp stats. Kinda sucks but it’s the only thing I could do. I am, however, counting the seven shots period in terms of yards, touchdowns, interceptions, etc, because I have all of those plays reliably tracked.

With that said, here’s the stats I have from that little bit of Day #2 along with practice #1, #3, and #4.

Training Camp Stats (Practices #1, 3-4)

Quarterbacks

Mason Rudolph: 22/32 (68.9%) 181 yards (5.7 YPA), 4 TDs 0 INTs – 8.2 YPC

Mitch Trubisky: 16/32 (50%) 159 yards (5.0 YPA), 3 TDs 3 INTs – 9.9 YPC

Kenny Pickett: 13/26 (50%) 55 yards (2.1 YPA), 1 TD 2 INTs – 4.2 YPC

Chris Oladokun: 0/0 yards

QB Reps

Mitch Trubisky: 44 (12-N/A-16-16)

Mason Rudolph: 41 (12-N/A-15-14)

Kenny Pickett: 37 (12-N/A-12-13)

Chris Oladokun: 0 (0-0-0-0)

– Rudolph has taken care of the ball the best (though Justin Layne dropped an INT of his, again, stats don’t provide all the context) and has the best YPA though Trubisky has the best yards per completion and has driven the ball downfield effectively.

– Kenny Pickett’s numbers are…not good. Not here to make people freak but the numbers are the numbers. Completing half his passes and the stats highlight what I’m seeing, throwing short over and over again. This doesn’t even take into account the struggles he’s had getting the ball out on time, too. His longest completion is nine yards which came on a pop pass to Calvin Austin behind the LOS. At least Saturday was a better day for him but the numbers show the separation between him and Rudolph/Trubisky.

– Chris Oladokun with the big goose egg after four days. Can’t even get reps in 7v7.

– Overall, the top three QB reps are pretty even. Trubisky in front but not by much.

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 4 carries, 13 yards (3.3 YPC)

Jeremy McNichols: 4 carries, 10 yards (2.5 YPC)

Benny Snell: 4 carries, 9 yards (2.3 YPC)

Jaylen Warren: 3 carries, 10 yards (3.3 YPC)

Mataeo Durant: 3 carries, 6 yards (2 YPC)

Anthony McFarland: 2 carries, 6 yards (3 YPC)

Calvin Austin: 1 carry, 13 yards

Tyler Snead: 1 carry, 8 yards

Cody White: 1 carry, 1 yard

– Not much to note here in the non-contact situations. Harris, McNichols, and Snell tied with the most carries. McFarland has gotten more reps than the two carries indicate. Fewer carries because he’s been lining up as a wide receiver/wingback in Pony sets. Three receiver jet runs over the three days I’ve logged.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH %

George Pickens: 6/12 76 yards 1 TD – 50%

Anthony Miller: 4/9 26 yards 1 TD – 44.4%

Miles Boykin: 3/5 45 yards – 60%

Calvin Austin: 4/5 36 yards – 80%

Gunner Olszewski: 3/5 32 yards – 60%

Zach Gentry: 3/5 25 yards 1 TD – 60%

Connor Heyward: 4/4 14 yards 1 TD – 100%

Tyler Vaughns: 4/4 13 yards 3 TD – 100%

Najee Harris: 3/4 19 yards – 75%

Steven Sims: 3/4 17 yards 1 TD – 75%

Jeremy McNichols: 3/4 10 yards – 75%

Jace Sternberger: 2/4 15 yards – 50%

Cody White: 2/3 18 yards – 66.7%

Kevin Rader: 1/3 3 yards – 33.3%

Tyler Snead: 2/2 11 yards – 100%

Mataeo Durant: 2/2 7 yards – 100%

Anthony McFarland: 1/2 17 yards – 50%

Chase Claypool: 1/2 10 yards – 50%

Benny Snell: 1/1 5 yards – 100%

Jaylen Warren: 1/1 5 yards – 100%

– George Pickens dominating the stat sheet with a couple big plays downfield. Receptions of 31, 18, and 17 yards to date. Boykin has been making plays when he can bring the ball in. Ditto Olszewski. Tyler Vaughns coming out of nowhere with three scores across seven shots.

Drops:

Gunner Olszewski: 1

Zach Gentry: 1

Anthony McFarland: 1

Interceptions:

Devin Bush: 1

Carlins Platel: 1

Robert Spillane: 1

Chris Steele: 1

T.J. Watt: 1

– Waiting to see which player is first to multiple camp INTs. Interesting that three of the five have come from linebackers while the other two are by rookie DBs.