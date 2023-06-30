Watch: The Depot 180 — June 30 — Episode 330

Episode 330 — June 30, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The NFL clarified its gambling policy with a new memo on what exactly needs to be avoided for players and they backed up the announcement with four lengthy suspensions – fortunately no members of the Steelers were involved. In today’s episode I discuss the four suspensions as well as Calvin Austin III’s hopes to find his third and fourth gear in training camp and Levi Wallace comparing Kenny Pickett to Josh Allen.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.