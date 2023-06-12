‘Troy Being Who Troy Is’: Bryant McFadden Recalls Emotional Letter Troy Polamalu Wrote Him During Difficult 2011 Season

The 2011 season was a difficult one for veteran cornerback Bryant McFadden.

At the age of 30 years old, his game started to fall off due to injuries, tearing his hamstring twice that season — once in training camp and then again later in the season.

In total, McFadden played in 13 games that year but had just one start, recording 10 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. That 2011 season ultimately was the end of his career. It’s a season he’d like to largely forget.

Except for one small part: a letter around Christmas time from teammate and future Pro Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.

That letter — all these years later — led to an emotional moment on the latest episode of the All Things Covered podcast with McFadden and co-host and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson as the two had on Polamalu as a guest.

That letter included Polamalu showing support for McFadden, who during a trying season spent a lot of time in the cold tub trying to get back onto the field, while Polamalu was putting together another first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl season. In that letter, Polamalu wrote to McFadden about seeing him going through rough times and about how proud he was of him in that moment, going on a spiritual journey and learning about himself.

Nearly 12 years later, that letter holds a special place for McFadden, who revealed he keeps it in a safe and reads it from time to time. That led to him choking up telling Polamalu how much that letter meant to him and continues to mean to him.

“The reason why I read it, bro, is because you didn’t have to write me this letter — at all. You didn’t have to pay attention to what I was dealing with. Going from being a starter to not even practicing, and that hurt because there was nothing I could do about it. And I kept this letter, still to this day, and I wanted to share this with you because I know when you gave it to me, I told you thank you, but I didn’t get a chance to rally tell you how much this meant to me,” McFadden said through tears to Polamalu, according to video via the All Things Covered YouTube page.

“For you to be the player that you were, the individual that you are, you didn’t have to write this to me. Like I said, football was my love, dog. When I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore, I was lost. I appreciate you for being who you are, because when people see you sacking quarterbacks, getting interceptions — all that; this is who you are, bro. I wanted to share this with you. This is sincere. …I understand the Super Bowl champion, Defensive Player of the Year, Pro Bowls, All Pros, but he means more to me than that because of things like this.”

When things are going rough for people, a small gesture — even as small as a short letter showing support to a teammate — can truly resonate and make a significant impact in the person’s life. That’s what Polamalu’s letter did to — and for — McFadden, and continues to resonate to this day.

Though his football career ended after the 2011 season, McFadden found his footing after his playing days. He eventually became a star media member for CBS Sports, where he currently works, and has the All Things Covered podcast with Peterson that continues to do quite well in the media landscape.

That letter though…that’s who Polamalu was and always will be as a person. He was the Tasmanian devil on the football field between the white lines, but a kind soul and a loving person off the field, one who cares deeply about the people around him.

To hear the full segment regarding Polamalu’s letter to McFadden around Christmas time in 2011, listen from 2:00 to 15:30 of the podcast. It is incredible stuff and truly shows who Polamalu was — and is.