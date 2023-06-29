The Top Ten Steelers’ Draft Classes Of All-Time (6-5)

One more series to get us through the summer before training camp begins in almost exactly a month. Inspired by an NFL Films top ten (why did they stop making them?), we’re counting down the ten greatest draft classes in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history.

The focus will be solely on actual drafted players and only what they did in Pittsburgh, not whatever success they may have had with another team. Next up, we’ll check out classes #6 and #5.

#6 – 1987 Draft Class (12 Pro Bowls, 8 All-Pros, 1 Hall of Famer)

Notable Selections

CB Rod Woodson (1st Round)

DB Thomas Everett (4th Round)

LB Hardy Nickerson (5th Round)

LB Greg Lloyd (6th Round)

RB Merrill Hoge (10th Round)

Woodson, the 10th overall pick of the draft, was an electric player, a great defensive back who was just as dangerous with the football in his hands be it intercepting passes (five pick-sixes) or returning kicks and punts (four total touchdowns). While it’s disappointing he couldn’t spend his entire career in Pittsburgh, he was with the Steelers for a decade. Big, physical, athletic, and tough, coming back from a torn ACL to play in the 1995-1996 Super Bowl, he’s one of the best defensive backs in franchise history.

Woodson was the big prize here, arguably the greatest athlete in franchise history, but the depth and the strength of this class is what really vaults it on and up our list. Everett and Nickerson weren’t stars but steady starters, 128 between the two. Lloyd was a find from tiny Fort Valley State, a three-time All-Pro, whose career would’ve been even better had it not been for knee injuries. In his prime, few players were feared like him. Hoge never eclipsed 800 yards in a season but was a key cog of the team’s rushing attack who was an asset in the passing game, too.

While not listed under the notable names, even choices like DB Delton Hall, WR Charles Lockett, and DT Tim Johnson contributed to the Steelers. Top to bottom, it’s one of the team’s deepest draft classes ever.

#5 – 1998 Draft Class (11 Pro Bowls, 6 All-Pros, 1 Hall of Famer)

Notable Selections

OG Alan Faneca (1st Round)

WR Hines Ward (3rd Round)

CB Deshea Townsend (4th Round)

FB Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala (6th Round)

Faneca was a fantastic pick who is right up there as the best offensive lineman in team history alongside Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson. A supreme athlete who even filled in as an emergency left tackle in 2003, robbing him of a Pro Bowl berth, he was a great puller, springing Willie Parker in Super Bowl XL to beat Seattle. A mauling run blocker, great pass protector, and clean player (zero penalties in 2004), he waited too long to get into the Hall of Fame but was finally inducted in 2021.

Ward has been on Canton’s doorstep, though he’s been unable to kick it in. The toughest, most physical, and best blocking receiver of his era, and of the greatest in that regard of all-time, Ward didn’t always produce monster stats with middling QB play pre-Ben Roethlisberger and on run-heavy offenses for most of his career. Still, he had six 1000+ yard seasons and left Pittsburgh as the team’s record-holder in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. His playing style made him one of the most-beloved Steelers’ to ever wear the uniform and he was a perfect fit for the team’s offensive style back in those days.

Faneca and Ward grab the headlines of the class but Townsend was a sneaky good find the pick after Ward. He quietly played 183 games for Pittsburgh. For reference, that’s tied for 8th-most in franchise history with Cam Heyward, and Townsend, started 80 of them as a slot corner, was consistent throughout his career. He picked off 21 passes and recorded 15.5 sacks. Townsend is one of only three Steelers to have 20+ INTs and 15+ sacks, joining Hall of Famers Jack Lambert and Jack Ham. An underrated name in team history.

“Fu,” as they called him, makes the Steelers’ “all-name” team. But he had his on-field moments as well, doing a bit of everything for the team. Run, catch, block, and play on special teams. I still haven’t forgotten his touchdown to complete Pittsburgh’s 2002 playoff comeback against Cleveland.

It was a close battle between 1987 and 1998 over which should come in fifth. Ultimately, ’98 is closer to having two Hall of Famers than the ’87 group and that gave it the edge, even if the ’87 class was deeper and stronger throughout.

Top Ten Steelers’ Draft Classes

#10 – 2017 Class (Watt, Smith-Schuster, Sutton, Conner)

#9 – 1950 Class (Stautner, Chandnois, Hughes, Rogel)

#8 – 2003 Class (Polamalu, Taylor)

#7 – 2010 Class (Pouncey, Sanders, Brown)