The Top Ten Pittsburgh Steelers’ Draft Classes Of All-Time (10-9)

One more series to get us through the summer before training camp begins in almost exactly a month. Inspired by an NFL Films top ten (why did they stop making them?), we’re counting down the ten greatest draft classes in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history.

The focus will be solely on actual drafted players and only what they did in Pittsburgh, not whatever success they may have had with another team. With that in mind, let’s rattle off #10 and #9 of this list.

#10 – 2017 Draft Class (7 Pro Bowls, 3 All-Pro Selections)

Notable Selections

LB T.J. Watt (1st Round)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (2nd Round)

CB Cam Sutton (3rd Round)

RB James Conner (3rd Round)

Though many of the players in that class are still playing, and unfortunately only one of them remains a Steeler, it’s still a great haul for Kevin Colbert’s first four picks. To basically go 4-4 up front, no bad pick at the top, is remarkable, and of course hitting on Watt is historic. He’s on a legitimate Hall of Fame path as one of the best defensive players in the game who should easily surpass 100+ sacks in his career. Barring another injury, he’ll become the team’s All-Time sack leader in 2023.

But Watt isn’t the only contributor in this class. Smith-Schuster was a very good receiver who adapted to different roles, first a downfield threat before becoming a possession receiver, while Sutton came into his own and earned a second-contract. His football IQ, steadiness, and positional flexibility was invaluable and something the team will miss this season. While Conner has plagued by injuries, the talent was there and when healthy, he was a quality workhorse running back.

Had another one of those three names been a Steeler longer or had Pittsburgh found a gem in the late rounds (their last three picks were CB Brian Allen, LS Colin Holba, and LB Keion Adams), perhaps 2017 could’ve been bumped up the list. Still, it’s one of Colbert’s best.

#9 – 1950 Draft Class (14 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro Selection, 1 Hall of Famer)

Notable Selections

TB Lynn Chandnois (1st Round)

DL Ernie Stautner (2nd Round)

T George Hughes (3rd Round)

HB Fran Rogel (8th Round)

We’re running the whole draft gamut in one post. From 2017 to 1950, the Steelers generally were poor drafters before Chuck Noll righted the ship. But the ’50 group was an exception. Chandnois is one of the most underrated athletes and dynamic players in team history. Handicapped by the Steelers’ offense and frustrating coaching, he made two Pro Bowls in his seven-year career with 26 total touchdowns: 16 rushing, seven receiving, and three returning. To date, he still ranks second in NFL history in kick return average at 29.6, sitting behind Gale Sayers and just ahead of Cordarrelle Patterson.

Stautner is the headliner of the group. The first and for decades, only, Steeler to have his jersey (#70) retired, he made nine Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in his remarkably durable career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969 and remains one of the best defensive linemen in team history.

Elsewhere, Hughes made a pair of Pro Bowls along the offensive line. And Rogel was a find later in the draft (which were 30 rounds back then so don’t consider it a “late round” pick) who made the Pro Bowl in 1956. Though remembered for the “Hey Diddle Diddle, Rogel up the middle” line of the team’s cloud-of-dust offenses, he led the team in rushing five times.