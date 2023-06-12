The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trade History, Mark Gorscak Article, Calvin Austin III Discussion, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 142 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about former Pittsburgh Steelers scout Mark Gorscak joining the site’s staff as a contributor. We discuss his first post that went up Monday morning on the site and more.

Legendary Steelers safety Troy Polamalu was a guest on the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, so we quickly highlight some things that the Hall of Famer had to say during that interview with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson.

We talk about the Monday morning news from the Houston Texans related to retired defensive end J.J. Watt and him being inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2023 in Week 4.

After I spent the weekend digging into some history related to the Steelers when it comes to them trading for players in the salary cap era, Alex and I discuss the findings. We also discuss a few things related to the Steelers trading for running back Jerome Bettis as well as the team trading for tight end Tracy Greene years ago and why that happened. Alex and I also discuss the history related to the Steelers trading for players in the salary cap era as it relates to them possibly trading for Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young this summer.

Continuing the discussion Alex and I had last week on Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III; we go deeper into his college explosive play stats at Memphis. We also talk about how we think Austin should be used in the Steelers’ offense in 2023.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

