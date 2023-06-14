The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers ILB Tryouts, Passing Of Stan Savran, Minicamp Talk, Najee Harris On RB Market Value, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 143 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and start things off by paying our respects to the great Stan Savran, who sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at a few free agent inside linebackers with their 2023 mandatory minicamp now underway so Alex and I discuss the two players getting looks and the potential of one of them being signed in the next few days.

With mandatory minicamp now underway, we are getting the opportunity to hear from some Steelers coaches. On Tuesday, members of the Steelers defensive coaching staff met the media so Alex and I attempt to recap all the notable things to come out of those interviews.

Alex and I talk quite a bit about the future of inside linebacker Mark Robinson in this show on the heels of some comments made by Steelers coaches on Tuesday. We also spend time discussing veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton based on Tuesday comments.

Steelers running back Najee Harris doesn’t sound happy about the market value and future of it based on comments he made on Tuesday, so Alex and I spend time discussing that topic.

Will Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith get a new deal before training camp arrives? Alex and I discuss that topic and also talk about how Highsmith has handled his situation this offseason.

Finally, with Alex releasing his long 2022 breakdown video of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on Wednesday, we talk about some of his findings after watching every snap from his rookie season.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

